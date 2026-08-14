Cyabra to Present at Sidoti’s Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on August 19-20

New York, NY, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYAB) (“Cyabra” or the “Company”), a company whose artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered platform helps governments and enterprises detect coordinated manipulation and protect digital trust, today announced that Dan Brahmy, Chief Executive Officer, and Yael Sandler, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at Sidoti’s Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on August 19-20, 2026.

The presentation will begin at 9:15 a.m. ET on August 19 and can be accessed live here:

https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jPLWV_9iTvCCeU9gO8A5KQ.

Cyabra will also host virtual one-on-ones meetings with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, August 19-20, 2026. To register for the presentation or one-on-one meetings, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free, and attendees do not need to be Sidoti client.

About Sidoti Events, LLC (“Events”) and Sidoti & Company, LLC (“Sidoti”)

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the over 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti’s coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities, of which almost 70 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") and Sidoti Lighthouse Equity Research (“Lighthouse”) programs. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the many investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti’s small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with over 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About Cyabra

Cyabra helps global enterprises and governments restore trust and authenticity online by analyzing manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors. The platform helps teams understand who is operating, how that activity is being amplified, and where coordinated activity is shaping perception, translating evidence into clear mitigation actions. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected responses, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com.

Contact:

Investors: ir@cyabra.com

Media: pr@cyabra.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding Cyabra's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Cyabra's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the anticipated participation of its management in Sidoti’s Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference and related investor meetings. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.