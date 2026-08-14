GoGuardian Announces AI-Powered Recommendation Engine in GoGuardian Admin Turning Student Online Behavior Patterns Into Proactive Policy Recommendations

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGuardian , the leader in education technology, supporting more than 25 million students and 10,000 schools nationwide, today announced an AI-powered Recommendation Engine in GoGuardian Admin that will enable district leaders with proactive policy recommendations based on student online behavior patterns.

K-12 web filtering has historically been a game of digital whack-a-mole. Districts discover a new proxy site or an unblocked category only after students have already found it, and in many districts that catch-up work falls to one person who is also the librarian, the help desk, and a fourth-grade teacher. The Recommendation Engine changes the order of operations, exposing the blind spots that opened quietly, and handing leaders the specific policy that closes them, ready to apply in one click.

"Districts have never had more data about how students engage with technology, and never had less time to make sense of it," said Rich Preece, CEO of GoGuardian. "The Recommendation Engine reads those signals and hands leaders a clear next step. That's what responsible AI in education should do, help people make better decisions, faster. There’s nothing in K-12 filtering that did this before today."

Inside GoGuardian Admin’s Recommendation Engine

At its core, the Recommendation Engine translates student online activity into proactive guidance:

Turns emerging activity into governable policy. When a new AI tool, proxy site, or unblocked category pops up, the Recommendation Engine suggests a specific, appropriate policy to review and apply.

When a new AI tool, proxy site, or unblocked category pops up, the Recommendation Engine suggests a specific, appropriate policy to review and apply. An AI-powered safety-net . Online threats are constantly evolving; now IT Admins have an assistant that helps catch the gaps that open silently. The Recommendation Engine continuously checks a district's setup against best practices and proactively flags what needs attention.

. Online threats are constantly evolving; now IT Admins have an assistant that helps catch the gaps that open silently. The Recommendation Engine continuously checks a district's setup against best practices and proactively flags what needs attention. Built for every district, expert or not. Each recommendation explains the gap, who's affected, why it matters, and the action to take, with one-click application, giving districts of any size or staffing level access to expert student safety guidance.



As districts start the 2026–27 school year, GoGuardian Admin's Recommendation Engine is a major upgrade to what they can expect from K-12 web filtering: a recommendation for what to do next, ready to apply in one click, instead of just a report on what already happened.

About GoGuardian

With over a decade of experience, including pioneering the use of AI in K-12 education, GoGuardian delivers best-in-class solutions built with educators, not just for them. Our suite of products, powered by purpose-driven, customizable AI and actionable insights, enables what matters most: safer schools, empowered teachers, and thriving students. Trusted by over 2 million educators and more than 10,000 schools, GoGuardian supports 25 million students nationwide—representing 50% of all public and private K-12 learners in the U.S.

GoGuardian’s curriculum and instruction suite, Pear Deck Learning , is the only platform that offers teachers support for every instructional step in any topic—all in one place. From lesson planning to state testing, Pear Deck Learning helps teachers deliver engaging instruction, personalized learning tailored to each student’s needs, and meaningful assessment all with ease.