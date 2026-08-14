Macfox Launches the X2 Pro E-Bike With Wider Tires and a High-Strength Carbon Steel Frame

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macfox today announced the launch of the Macfox X2 Pro e-bike. As a structural update to the X2 line, the X2 Pro replaces the previous model's matching 20 x 4.0-inch tires with a staggered 20 x 4.5-inch front and 20 x 5.0-inch rear setup, lowers the seat height from 33 inches to 32 inches, and replaces the previous 6061 aluminum alloy frame with a high-strength carbon steel frame. The maximum payload also increases from 220 pounds to 330 pounds, giving riders more capacity for body weight and everyday gear.





https://macfoxbike.com/products/macfox-x2

The tire setup is one of the X2 Pro's most visible upgrades. As a fat tire e-bike, the X2 Pro uses a staggered 20 x 4.5-inch front and 20 x 5.0-inch rear configuration. The wider rear tire creates a broader contact patch that can give the bike a more planted feel on broken pavement, road seams, and everyday mixed surfaces. The front tire retains the grip of a wide-tire design while supporting everyday steering and route control. Together, the tires also reinforce the X2 Pro's long-seat, wide-tire stance and street-focused styling.

The lower seat height is another important change. The X2 Pro lowers the seat from 33 inches to 32 inches while retaining an official rider-height recommendation of 5 feet 3 inches and taller. For riders already within that fit range, the lower seat can make stopping, starting, and low-speed control more manageable. Height and seat height alone, however, cannot determine fit. Riders should also check handlebar reach, foot placement, turning clearance, and their ability to steady the bike at a stop.

The X2 Pro also replaces the previous X2's 6061 aluminum alloy frame with a high-strength carbon steel frame and raises the maximum payload from 220 pounds to 330 pounds. Payload calculations should include the rider, backpack, lock, and any compatible accessories installed on the bike, rather than rider weight alone. The higher limit does not eliminate the need for balanced, secure loading.

The X2 Pro retains the X2 line's front and rear suspension and hydraulic disc brakes. The full-suspension system can support the chassis across repeated road seams, patched pavement, and uneven connectors, while the hydraulic disc brakes provide clear, controllable feedback during everyday slowing and stopping. These components can improve comfort and control on appropriate daily routes, but they do not make every road or unpaved surface suitable for riding.

The X2 Pro continues to use a 750W rated motor with 1,000W peak output. As a throttle e-bike equipped with a thumb throttle, it allows riders to engage motor assistance from a handlebar-mounted control, while its listed top speed remains 20 mph. The higher peak output supports the larger platform during controlled starts and on inclines; it does not make the X2 Pro faster than the previous X2.

Designed within the Class 2 framework, the X2 Pro reflects Macfox's emphasis on safe, legal, and compliant riding. State and local rules may differ on rider age, helmet use, throttles, road access, and permitted riding areas. Riders should confirm and follow the rules that apply where they plan to ride before using the bike on public roads or in public spaces.

For range, the X2 Pro retains a 48V 20Ah, 960Wh battery. Macfox publishes up to approximately 40 miles with one battery and up to approximately 80 miles with two. Actual range varies with pedal-assist and throttle use, speed, hills, wind, temperature, load, stop-and-go riding, tire pressure, and battery condition. A dual-battery configuration adds energy reserve and route margin; it does not increase motor output, raise the listed top speed, or change the bike's Class 2 configuration.

"The X2 Pro upgrade is not about chasing a higher top speed. It starts with structural changes riders can see and feel," said a Macfox spokesperson. "The wider front and rear tires and high-strength carbon steel frame help address stability, stop-and-start control, and everyday carrying needs. We want riders to choose a model based on their height, riding experience, and actual routes, rather than focusing only on model labels or headline performance figures."

The X2 Pro is best suited to riders who already have basic e-bike handling skills and whose daily routes often include longer distances, repeated broken pavement, or multiple stops. Riders with short, smooth routes or limited storage should also compare more compact models rather than assuming that more equipment automatically makes a bike the better fit.

As a UL 2849-certified model, the X2 Pro continues Macfox's focus on electrical-system safety. Macfox recommends that teen riders confirm proper fit, practice low-speed turns, starts, and braking before using the bike on regular routes, and wear an appropriate helmet and other necessary protective equipment.

The Macfox X2 Pro is now available in single- and dual-battery configurations through the Macfox website. The model is currently included in the 2026 Macfox Back-to-School Sale. During the promotion, shoppers can use code "SCHOOL100" to save $100 on an X2 Pro. Eligible orders also include a free accessory bundle while supplies last. This limited-time offer may end at any time. Interested riders can visit the Macfox X2 Pro product page to review current configurations and purchase while the offer and inventory remain available.





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About Macfox

Macfox is a U.S. electric mobility brand focused on the riding needs of teens. The company develops electric bikes designed around safety, legal compliance, bold style, and personal expression. Rather than chasing unrestricted speed, Macfox focuses on manageable performance, stable handling, and distinctive street design to help riders approach neighborhood rides, short commutes, and everyday recreation with greater confidence.

The Macfox lineup serves different rider heights, experience levels, and use cases. The Macfox M16 is a more compact, easier-to-manage entry point for smaller teens or first-time e-bike riders. The Macfox X1S is the lineup's core model for everyday utility and street style. The Macfox X1S x Bs.zay builds on the X1S platform with a limited colorway and collaboration-focused visual identity. The Macfox X7 and X7L use a 20 x 4.5-inch front tire and a 20 x 5.0-inch rear tire, with different frame sizes for riders seeking a more planted wide-tire option. The X2 Pro extends the lineup for more experienced riders who need a larger platform, a high-strength carbon steel frame, a 330-pound payload capacity, front and rear suspension, and additional range margin.

Media Contact

Macfox

Email: press@macfoxbike.com

Website: https://macfoxbike.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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