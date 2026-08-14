Somantra Launches Brand Engagement Score for AEO and GEO, an AI Search Metric That Measures ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Claude and Perplexity Engagement With a Brand

Sydney, Australia, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Somantra, a Sydney-based AI search brand visibility and Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) platform, today launched the Somantra Brand Engagement Score. The Brand Engagement Score is a metric that measures how deeply and favourably an AI search conversation engages with a brand's specific claims, differentiators and evidence, rather than whether the brand was named at all. To learn more visit https://somantra.ai/brand-engagement

Buyers in high-consideration categories now research vendors through multi-step conversations with those engines rather than through a single query. That shift has left brand teams without a way to know whether an AI response treats their positioning as substantive enough to elaborate on, quote specifics from and return to across follow-up questions in the same session, or whether the brand is a passing mention listed alongside competitors. Most AI visibility tools stop at citation frequency, a volume measure never built to assess persuasion.

"Citation gets you in the room, but it doesn't tell you if anyone in the room is actually listening to what you're saying," said Arun Prasad, Founder of Somantra. "Engagement is what predicts whether a buyer walks away from an AI conversation with your differentiators lodged in their head, or whether you were a name that flew past on the way to a competitor's evidence. For B2B categories with long research cycles, that is the signal that shows up three weeks later as a branded search or a sales call that opens with 'we've seen your name come up a lot.'"

The Brand Engagement Score is built on Somantra's ICP-first methodology. For each brand, the platform simulates a minimum of 15,000 conversational journeys across the Ideal Customer Profiles most relevant to that brand, constructed from clickstream, geo-location and income datasets.

For every AI response generated across those journeys, Somantra's proprietary model reads whether the response engages substantively with the brand's claims and evidence or lists the brand's name alongside competitors. The score then tracks whether those differentiators hold up across follow-up questions inside the same session, not only in the first answer, separating brands the AI treats as worth elaborating on from brands it treats as a footnote.

Every score is benchmarked against each competing brand named in the same conversation, showing where a brand's positioning earns depth and where it is skipped over in favour of a competitor's evidence.

A mention records that a brand appeared. A citation records that a source was linked. Neither records what the AI said about the brand, how much of the brand's own argument survived into the answer, or whether the brand was still present two questions later. Brand Engagement measures that residue, which is the part of an AI conversation a buyer carries into a shortlist.

Brand Engagement joins Brand Mindshare and Brand Consideration as the third proprietary layer in Somantra's model for measuring the AI search funnel. Brand Mindshare measures how often a brand appears across a buyer's real query set. Brand Consideration measures whether the AI frames the brand as a credible, shortlist-worthy option. Brand Engagement measures whether that positioning survives contact with a competitor's citation in the same answer, and whether it compounds across a multi-turn conversation.

"Ranking still closes buyers who already know what they want, and citation still gets you into the conversation," said Prasad. "But whether that conversation leads to pipeline depends on two things. Does the AI consider you a real option, and does it engage with your positioning deeply enough for the buyer to remember you. Engagement answers the second question."

The Somantra Brand Engagement Score is available now within the Somantra platform, alongside Brand Mindshare and Brand Consideration. It is also included in Somantra's free brand audit, which covers 15,000 customer conversation paths across five Ideal Customer Profiles tailored to a brand's category. Brands can request an audit at somantra.ai. For more information on the Somantra AEO and GEO brand audit visit https://somantra.ai/free-brand-audit

About Somantra: Somantra is an AI search brand visibility and Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) platform that helps enterprise brands understand how they are represented in AI-generated answers. Somantra measures brand performance through three proprietary, customer-persona-intent-driven metrics, Brand Mindshare, Brand Consideration and Brand Engagement, across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Claude and Perplexity, running a minimum of 15,000 simulated customer conversations per brand. Somantra works with enterprise brands across financial services, insurance, cybersecurity, professional services and other high-consideration categories.

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