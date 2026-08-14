Cerebras to Host Livestream of 2026 SUPERNOVA Event

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Cerebras will host a livestream of its upcoming SUPERNOVA flagship event, featuring product announcements, keynotes and demos of ultra-fast AI inference and production AI applications.

The event will bring together Cerebras executives and industry-leading founders, researchers, enterprise leaders, investors and ecosystems partners, to shape the discussion of what’s to come.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 18 at 3:30 – 5:30 pm PT

WHERE: Livestream: www.cerebras.ai/supernova

WHO: Cerebras executives and special guests

REGISTER / WATCH: www.cerebras.ai/supernova

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) builds the world’s fastest AI infrastructure. The Cerebras team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, AI researchers, and engineers of all types came together to make AI blisteringly fast through innovation and invention. We believe that when AI is fast, it will change the world. Leading global corporations, research institutes, and governments choose Cerebras to run their AI workloads. Cerebras solutions are available on premises and in the cloud. Visit cerebras.ai for more.

Cerebras Disclosure Information

Cerebras uses its investor relations page (investors.cerebras.ai), its X account (@cerebras), and its LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/cerebras-systems/) to disclose material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels, in addition to following Cerebras' press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, public conference calls and public webcasts.

Contacts

Kriselle Laran

Media Relations

pr@cerebras.ai

Sean Dorsey

Investor Relations

investors@cerebras.ai