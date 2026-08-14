CN Continues to Advance Locomotive Innovations

MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced the advancement of its hybrid locomotive development program, marking another important milestone in the company’s commitment to innovative, more efficient and more sustainable rail operations.

Following a successful initial pilot project with a hybrid locomotive, CN now has three locomotives being tested and is working to transform two additional locomotives into hybrid-electric platforms with AC traction technology by the end of 2026. Through this industry-first approach, CN expects to improve fuel efficiency, reliability, and operational performance, while extending asset life and reducing emissions.

“This milestone represents another important step in CN’s locomotive innovation and modernization journey. By repowering and enhancing existing yard locomotives, we are being more efficient while supporting service to our customers and more sustainable operations for the long term.”

- Patrick Whitehead, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, CN



In its successful pilot project, CN has achieved up to a 50 percent improvement in fuel efficiency, along with significant reductions in traditional engine-related failures, increased horsepower, and reduced idling contributing to lower noise and emissions in the communities where CN operates. Testing was conducted in both hot and extreme cold conditions, helping teams further optimize performance in real-world operating environments.

Some new features include:

New solid-state battery technology replacing conventional lead-acid batteries

A larger 2.8MWh battery system paired with a 800HP Tier 4 engine

Increased horsepower from 3,200 to 3,800 HP

AC traction motors integrated into a DC motor frame while maintaining the same truck interface

This initiative reflects strong cross-functional collaboration between CN’s mechanical, transportation, procurement, and sustainability teams as the Company continues to enhance the next generation of yard power for its North American network.

For more information, please view our video here.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community Ashley Michnowski Jamie Lockwood Senior Manager Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations and Special Projects (438) 596-4329 (514) 399-0052

media@cn.ca

investor.relations@cn.ca





