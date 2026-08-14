PMGC Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ELAB] Reports Q2 2026 Results and Files Form 10-Q; Total Assets Reach $36.6 Million, Up 184% from Year-End 2025 and 290% Year-over-Year, as Quarterly Revenue Nearly Doubles Sequentially

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ELAB) ("PMGC" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (the "Quarterly Report") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Quarterly Report is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov under the Company's filings.

Q2 2026 was a quarter of meaningful revenue and balance sheet growth, driven by the Company's operating platform and continued M&A execution, including the closing of the A&B Aerospace, Inc. ("A&B Aerospace") acquisition on May 11, 2026. A&B Aerospace is an AS9100D-certified precision machining and aerospace manufacturing company based in Southern California, serving Tier 1 customers including Boeing, Honeywell, and Moog. A&B Aerospace generated approximately $4.5 million in trailing-twelve-month revenue at closing and is cash-flow positive.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets increased to approximately $36.6 million as of June 30, 2026, up 40% from approximately $26.0 million at March 31, 2026, up 184% from approximately $12.87 million at year-end 2025, and up 290% year-over-year.

Shareholders' equity grew to approximately $17.4 million, up 38% from approximately $12.6 million at March 31, 2026, up 122% from year-end 2025, and up 92% year-over-year.

Cash and cash equivalents ended the quarter at approximately $18.1 million, up from approximately $14.4 million at March 31, 2026 and approximately $5.4 million at year-end 2025, representing the largest cash balance in the Company's history.

Net working capital improved to approximately $6.2 million, from approximately $5.1 million at March 31, 2026 and approximately $2.9 million at year-end 2025.

Revenue Growth

Q2 2026 revenue reflects contributions from all four operating manufacturing and packaging subsidiaries, with A&B Aerospace contributing a partial period following its closing on May 11, 2026.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was approximately $1.31 million, compared to $nil for the same period in 2025.

On a sequential basis, revenue grew approximately 92% from approximately $682,000 in the first quarter of 2026.

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was approximately $1.99 million, approximately 3.4 times the Company's entire FY2025 revenue of approximately $590,000.



Q2 2026 reflects the trajectory the Company has been building toward: a diversified holding company with five acquired operating businesses spanning precision machining and aerospace manufacturing, specialty IT packaging, biosciences, and defense technology, supported by the strongest balance sheet in its history. PMGC believes the industries in which its subsidiaries operate, including the aerospace and defense supply chain and the semiconductor and data infrastructure markets, continue to benefit from durable, long-term demand drivers. The Company intends to continue pursuing strong, durable businesses within its current industries, while also evaluating opportunities in new industries and companies that it believes will be accretive and add long-term value for its shareholders.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "potential," "would" and "future" or similar expressions such as "look forward" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

IR Contact: IR@pmgcholdings.com