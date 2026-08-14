CentFX Counts Down to Money Expo India 2026, Set to Host Traders at Booth 13 as Platinum Sponsor

MUMBAI, INDIA,, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentFX Limited, the globally regulated multi-asset broker known for zero-spread Forex trading and institutional-grade execution, is preparing to open its doors at Money Expo India 2026. With just over two weeks to go, the company has confirmed it will welcome visitors at Booth No. 13 as a Platinum Sponsor across both days of the show, 29 and 30 August, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.





Expo details at a glance

Event: Money Expo India 2026

Dates: 29–30 August 2026

Location: Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India

Booth No: 13

Sponsorship: Platinum

Website: centfx.com

What to expect at Booth 13

Money Expo India is one of the largest financial industry gatherings in Asia, drawing retail traders, institutional investors, brokers, and fintech firms into one venue. For CentFX, the show is a chance to talk directly with one of the fastest-growing retail Forex communities in the world.

Anyone stopping by Booth No. 13 can see the platform run live, open or review an account with the team on hand, and ask questions about trading conditions face to face. The team will walk visitors through the details that matter day to day: 0.0 pip ECN spreads, leverage up to 1:1000, and average execution of 0.04 seconds.

The booth doubles as a meeting point for introducing brokers, affiliates, and prospective partners who want to discuss working with CentFX. The company holds regulatory authorisations in Anguilla (ARCA), Mauritius (FSC), and Dubai (Government of Dubai), and has collected more than 18 industry awards since its retail launch in 2022.

Why India, why now

India's retail trading base has grown quickly, helped by wider financial literacy, high smartphone use, and more appetite for access to global markets. CentFX supports Hindi, Bengali, and seven other languages, and runs on the full MetaTrader 5 ecosystem across desktop and mobile, which makes it a practical option for Indian traders who want professional conditions without a steep learning curve.

The broker lists more than 2,100 tradeable instruments across Forex, indices, commodities, and other asset classes. Alongside these, CentFX Academy offers video courses, eBooks, calculators, and market analysis at no cost, aimed at traders moving from domestic equities toward global markets.

Also on show: CentPay

CentFX will also be featuring CentPay, its affiliated fintech product. CentPay is a crypto-to-fiat payment solution that lets users convert USDT and other cryptocurrencies into a spendable balance through the CentPay Card, which works on both Mastercard and Visa and is accepted at millions of locations worldwide. With low fees and real-time access to funds, it is built to make everyday spending with digital assets straightforward. The CentPay app is available on Android and iOS, with full wallet management and card controls in one place.

Next stop: Forex Expo Dubai 2026

Mumbai is the first of two shows on CentFX's autumn calendar. A few weeks after Money Expo India, the broker heads to Dubai for Forex Expo, one of the region's main gatherings for traders, brokers, and fintech companies across the Middle East. CentFX will exhibit there as a Diamond Sponsor at Booth No. 81, giving traders and partners in the region a second chance to meet the team in person.

Forex Expo Dubai details at a glance

Event: Forex Expo Dubai

Dates: 22–23 September 2026

Location: World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE

Booth No: 81

Sponsorship: Diamond Website: centfx.com

Meet the team in Mumbai and Dubai

Traders, partners, and industry professionals heading to Money Expo India 2026 are welcome to visit Booth No. 13 to meet the CentFX team, request a live account walkthrough, or talk through partnership options. The same invitation stands at Forex Expo Dubai in September at Booth No. 81. For anyone who cannot make either show, full platform access and account registration stay open at centfx.com.

About CentFX

CentFX Limited is a globally regulated multi-asset broker offering Forex, indices, commodities, and more across 2,100+ instruments. With zero-spread accounts, 1:1000 leverage, 0.04-second average execution, 18+ industry awards, and regulatory authorisations in Anguilla, Mauritius, and Dubai, CentFX serves traders in over 100 countries. The company runs its own proprietary trading app alongside full MetaTrader 5 support and offers a full educational academy.