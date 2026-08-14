TransFi Launches JARVIS, an AI-Powered Compliance Intelligence Platform for Cross-Border Payments

Dubai, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransFi , the cross-border payments infrastructure leader, has launched JARVIS, a proprietary AI-powered compliance intelligence platform that consolidates customer and transaction data from across its internal systems and third-party providers into a single, risk-based view. The platform supports the company’s Compliance, Risk and Operations teams as it scales across emerging-market payment corridors.

The move comes as stablecoin settlement pushes further into mainstream cross-border payments. Stablecoins processed $1.79 trillion in June 2026 across payments, settlements and treasury flows, sending more regulated volume through infrastructure that supervisors now watch closely.

Regulators have shifted their posture on automation, with US authorities in 2026 explicitly encouraging institutions that responsibly experiment with innovative technologies in their financial crime programmes. Compliance teams, meanwhile, remain weighed down by manual review, with 53% of banks running false-positive rates above 20% in transaction monitoring.

Adoption has become near-universal in intent. In business and entity verification, around 95% of practitioners report using or planning to use AI agents, a signal that AI has moved into core financial crime operations across the sector.

JARVIS is TransFi’s answer to that shift. It combines KYC and sanctions screening, internet profiling, risk labelling, behavioural and biometric signals, and fiat and blockchain transaction monitoring into a single dashboard, giving compliance teams one view of every customer across a multi-entity, multi-regulator business.

From that unified view, JARVIS creates a risk profile against each customer, merchant, sender, and recipient in the system. It is created taking into account the result of all the internal controls at TransFi.It runs the analysis based on heuristics and AI-powered research, recommending actions on high-confidence matches and escalating complex or ambiguous cases for human review.

For the cases that reach analysts, JARVIS prepares investigation summaries with key observations, supporting evidence, and recommended next steps, helping teams work faster with full context.

Final decisions on KYC, KYB, transaction monitoring and screening are always with the Compliance team with the oversight of the MLRO's. The platform sharpens over time as it learns from historical decisions, fraud patterns, regulatory updates and analyst feedback.

"Compliance decides how quickly a payments business can scale across borders, and one size does not fit every market," said Payaswani Shukla, VP, Compliance at TransFi.

"Tailored with the right controls, compliance becomes a business enabler, giving our teams one clear view of every customer and transaction as scrutiny intensifies."

TransFi has positioned JARVIS as the central intelligence layer of its compliance function. As the platform develops, it is expected to extend into real-time behaviour monitoring, predictive fraud detection and explainable, AI-driven recommendations, supporting the company’s growth across regulated markets.

About TransFi

TransFi is a cross-border payments infrastructure company that uses stablecoin technology to connect local payment methods through a single platform. It supports payouts, collections and ramp services across 70+ countries, 250+ local payment methods and 40+ fiat currencies, and has processed more than $1 billion in transaction volume. In March 2026, TransFi raised a $19.2 million Series A led by Turing Financial Group.