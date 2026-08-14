Instant Withdrawal Casino 2026: Twinqo Introduces Fast Payout Under 15 mins

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Withdrawal speed is becoming a decisive factor for online casino players, especially those using digital assets to deposit and cash out. Twinqo, a crypto-focused casino and sportsbook, has introduced instant withdrawal processing designed to send eligible crypto payouts in under 15 minutes after approval. Additional information about Twinqo’s crypto payout process is available in its Instant withdrawal casino guide.

What Prompted Twinqo to Introduce 15-Minute Crypto Payouts

A stronger competitive position: Faster withdrawals give Twinqo a clear point of difference beyond game selection, betting markets, and promotional offers.

Faster withdrawals give Twinqo a clear point of difference beyond game selection, betting markets, and promotional offers. A better match for crypto users: Wallet-based payments can operate outside traditional bank-processing schedules, allowing approved withdrawals to move at any time.

Wallet-based payments can operate outside traditional bank-processing schedules, allowing approved withdrawals to move at any time. A more responsive sportsbook experience: Faster access to settled balances supports players who want to manage funds promptly after sports wagers are finalized.

Faster access to settled balances supports players who want to manage funds promptly after sports wagers are finalized. More flexibility at withdrawal: Players can choose from supported crypto networks based on wallet compatibility, expected processing times, and network fees.

Players can choose from supported crypto networks based on wallet compatibility, expected processing times, and network fees. Less waiting after a win: The update is designed to reduce unnecessary pending periods and make the withdrawal journey more direct for eligible players.

Twinqo Offers at a Glance

Feature Details Welcome Offer 1 80% bonus up to $100 plus free spins with a minimum $20 first deposit. Promo Code: STARTBOOST80 Welcome Offer 2 100% bonus up to $200 plus free spins with a minimum $50 first deposit. Promo Code: DIAMOND100 Welcome Offer 3 100% bonus up to $300 plus free spins with a minimum $100 first deposit. Promo Code: DOUBLEBOOST100 Free Spins Available after 24 hours, subject to applicable promotional terms Cashback Offer 10% instant and weekly cashback on net losses Daily Withdrawal Limit Up to $10,000 for qualifying players Payment Options BTC, Lightning BTC, BCH, ETH, USDC, USDT, TRX, LTC, DOGE, and SOL

Twinqo Platform Overview

Twinqo launched in 2025 and is registered in Samoa. It operates under a licence issued by the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros. The casino offers more than 34,000 titles from over 100 game providers, including Endorphina, Hacksaw Gaming, Spribe, Ezugi, and Nolimit City. Its selection includes slots, live casino games, crash titles, table games, and dice games.

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