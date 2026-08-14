Carbon Capture Canada Returns Amid Growing Investment and Momentum in Canada's Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Sector

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) sector is entering a critical execution window, with major policy and commercial decisions taking shape ahead of Carbon Capture Canada 2026, taking place September 15–17 at the Edmonton Convention Centre.

Following the July 2, 2026, announcement of a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Canada, Alberta and the Oil Sands Alliance on the Pathways carbon capture project, the sector has moved beyond years of open-ended policy uncertainty toward a period focused on execution, commercial structuring and investment decisions. Definitive agreements on the Pathways project are expected this fall, placing Carbon Capture Canada directly between the July MOU and the next stage of decision-making.

“The timing of this year's convention could not be better,” said Nick Samain, Senior Vice President, dmg events. “We're meeting in September, directly between July's Pathways MOU and the definitive decisions expected this fall — and against the backdrop of a real resurgence in new projects across Canada's energy sector. That's why Carbon Capture Canada is drawing policymakers and companies from across the country and around the world to Edmonton: to work together, commit capital and move projects forward.”

Now in its fifth year, Canada's only national convention dedicated exclusively to CCUS will bring together leaders from across industry, government, investment and technology to explore the opportunities shaping the sector's next chapter. More than 5,000 attendees, over 100 exhibiting companies and representatives from more than 50 countries are expected to participate in this year's event. The convention will showcase emerging technologies while fostering collaboration, investment and knowledge sharing across the CCUS value chain.

The strategic conference will feature more than 150 speakers from across government, industry and academia, offering insights into the policy, investment and commercial realities shaping the future of CCUS. Featured speakers include:

Honourable Danielle Smith, Premier, Government of Alberta

Frank Des Rosiers, Assistant Deputy Minister, Energy Efficiency and Technology Sector, Natural Resources Canada (NRCan)

Purnomo Yusgiantoro, Special Advisor to the President for Energy, Government of Indonesia

Kendall Dilling, President, Oil Sands Alliance

Alex Petre, Chief Executive Officer, Deep Sky

Chana Martineau, Chief Executive Officer, Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation

The conference program reflects the industry's rapidly evolving landscape, with sessions exploring the policy, investment and commercial realities shaping the next generation of CCUS projects, spanning carbon markets, infrastructure development, financing, technology commercialization, direct air capture, industrial decarbonization and Canada's competitiveness in the global energy transition.

“The conditions for investment are lining up, but nothing is predetermined,” said Samain. “That's what makes this year's convention matter — the industry is gathering to work through the commercial, policy and partnership questions that decide what happens next.”

Beyond the conference program, attendees can explore a trade exhibition showcasing the latest technologies, products and services from across the CCUS value chain, alongside technical conference sessions, networking opportunities and programming connecting project developers, policymakers, investors and technology providers. Additional events throughout the convention include the Carbon Capture Canada Awards Gala and industry networking opportunities designed to strengthen collaboration across the sector.

As governments and industry continue advancing major carbon management projects, Carbon Capture Canada provides a national forum for the conversations, partnerships and innovations helping shape the future of Canada's CCUS sector. With policy frameworks becoming more established and commercial decisions increasingly taking centre stage, the convention offers attendees an opportunity to engage directly with the leaders driving the next generation of carbon capture projects.

For more information or to register, visit Carbon Capture Canada.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and a publisher of trade magazines. dmg aims to keep businesses informed and connect them with relevant communities to create vibrant marketplaces and accelerate their business through face-to-face events. dmg events organises more than 115 events across 25 countries, attracting over 650,000 attendees and delegates every year. The company’s energy portfolio includes some of the largest events in the sector, such as ADIPEC, Gastech, India Energy Week, the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES), World Utilities Congress, and the Global Energy Show. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com.

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