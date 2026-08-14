CERTIFIED Brand Debuts in Reynoldsburg, Expanding Access to East Columbus Communities

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERTIFIED, a family-owned, vertically integrated Ohio cannabis company, announced today that a CERTIFIED-branded dispensary is now open at 7365 E. Livingston Avenue in Reynoldsburg. Conveniently located east of downtown Columbus, the new location brings the CERTIFIED product line and customer experience to Reynoldsburg, Pickerington, Blacklick, Whitehall, and the surrounding East Columbus communities.





As a vertically integrated operator, CERTIFIED maintains quality control from cultivation through retail, processing products at its Ohio facilities and supplying dispensaries operating under the CERTIFIED brand in Cleveland, Columbus, Springfield, Dayton, and now Reynoldsburg.

"We're incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue growing throughout Ohio and to bring the CERTIFIED experience to Reynoldsburg," said Zach Weprin, President of CERTIFIED. "Every new location allows us to connect with another community while staying true to what has always mattered most: providing exceptional products, knowledgeable service, and a welcoming environment for every customer who walks through our doors."

CERTIFIED will celebrate the opening of the new CERTIFIED-branded Reynoldsburg dispensary with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. on Aug. 19, joined by Reynoldsburg Mayor Joe Begeny and members of the local community. The event will mark the debut of the CERTIFIED dispensary experience in Reynoldsburg and celebrate the brand’s continued growth across Ohio.

"The City of Reynoldsburg is proud to welcome its first licensed dispensary to the community," said Mayor Begeny. "64% of Reynoldsburg voters supported Issue 2 in 2023, and we're glad to see our city responding to what our constituents asked for. We look forward to this new business contributing to Reynoldsburg's continued growth."

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Reynoldsburg dispensary serves both registered medical marijuana patients and adults 21 and older. Customers can browse a curated selection of premium flower, pre-rolls, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, beverages, and other cannabis products, including products cultivated and processed by CERTIFIED in Ohio, in addition to premium third-party brands such as Cookies and Woodward.

Customers may pay using cash (with an on-site ATM), debit card, or the SPENDR app. The full menu and online ordering are available at certifieddispensary.com.

To celebrate the opening, the dispensary will offer 30% off all cannabis products through Sunday, August 16th.

About CERTIFIED

CERTIFIED is a state-licensed, family-owned cannabis company with fully integrated cultivation, processing, and retail operations in Ohio. Founded on principles of education, quality, and transparency, CERTIFIED products and branded dispensary experiences are available in Cleveland, Columbus, Springfield, Dayton, and now Reynoldsburg, with continued expansion planned throughout the state. By cultivating, processing, and supplying an Ohio-owned brand across the state, CERTIFIED delivers a consistent cannabis experience built on quality, care, and community.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/857e8edf-4709-488b-9bcb-4510e24c96a4