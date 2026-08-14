BTCC Exchange Named Platinum Sponsor for TOKEN2049 Singapore, Unveiling Flagship Theme “0-Barrier Trading”





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, announces its participation in TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026 as a Platinum Sponsor. Taking place October 7-8 at Marina Bay Sands, the world’s largest crypto event is expected to convene over 25,000 global industry leaders, investors, and enthusiasts.

As BTCC celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, the exchange’s high-profile presence at TOKEN2049 signals the next chapter in its brand evolution: 0-barrier trading.

Theme of the Next Chapter: 0-Barrier Trading

BTCC’s TOKEN2049 showcase centers on its commitment to making futures trading accessible, reliable, and cost-efficient. Driven by the core pillars of 0 Fees, 0 Friction, and 0 Panic, BTCC removes all barriers to trading, allowing cost-conscious traders to navigate global markets with confidence.

On-site, BTCC’s booth at TOKEN2049 will bring its yearlong 0-Fee Festival campaign to life through a large-scale receipt-style installation designed for social sharing. Alongside the merch counter, the booth features a rotating, backlit cylinder that highlights the exchange’s core zero-barrier commitments.

Attendees can stop by to participate in interactive activities, engage with the team, and collect official BTCC swag bags.

The BTCC Traders Club

A key highlight of BTCC’s presence at TOKEN2049 is the BTCC Traders Club. Styled around BTCC's partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), the exclusive private lounge features dark wood decor in a cozy, luxurious atmosphere where BTCC's most meaningful TOKEN2049 conversations will take place. During the event, the lounge will receive VIP traders, key opinion leaders, community partners, and invited guests to connect and collaborate.

Global Giveaways & Live Coverage

For the global community participating virtually, BTCC will host live streams on X featuring prominent industry KOLs directly from the Marina Bay Sands exhibition floor.

Online participants can join special campaigns throughout the event, with rewards including USDT prize pool giveaways and exclusive limited-edition merchandise.

To stay updated on BTCC’s announcements and activities at TOKEN2049 Singapore, visit BTCC’s official X .

#BTCC15 #BTCCTOKEN2049

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 12 million users across 100+ countries. As the official regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), BTCC offers secure and accessible cryptocurrency trading services, focused on delivering a user-friendly experience while adhering to applicable regulatory standards.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2542e2d-1903-4abd-bde6-234a07302757