SodaSlim Introduces Five-Ingredient Daily Capsule Formula Enters the U.S. Market as a Dietary Supplement for Weight-Management Support

New York City, NY, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SodaSlim has announced its continued availability as a dietary supplement formulated for adults incorporating weight-management and general wellness goals into their daily routines.

Official Website: https://soda-slim.us/

The capsule-based formulation combines five listed ingredients : caffeine anhydrous, green coffee bean extract, raspberry ketone, Garcinia extract and green tea extract. The product is presented as a supplement intended to complement dietary and lifestyle practices rather than as a medication or replacement for professional medical care.

The announcement provides consumers with information about the product's formulation, intended use and considerations associated with a supplement containing caffeine and botanical extracts.

A Supplement Formulated Around Weight Management

Weight management is a broad area of consumer health in which people may consider dietary changes, physical activity, behavioral approaches and, in some circumstances, nutritional supplements.

SodaSlim is positioned within the dietary-supplement segment of this market. Its current product information identifies a combination of stimulant and botanical ingredients intended to accompany an individual's existing wellness routine.

The company does not describe SodaSlim as a prescription medicine or as a treatment for obesity or another medical condition.

This distinction is important when discussing weight-loss supplements. A dietary supplement and a medical treatment are subject to different regulatory frameworks, and the presence of an ingredient associated with weight management does not establish that the finished product will produce a particular amount of weight loss.

SodaSlim's product information states that individual results may vary and presents the supplement as part of a broader approach that includes diet and physical activity.





Five-Ingredient Formulation

The current SodaSlim formulation identifies five principal ingredients: caffeine anhydrous, green coffee bean extract, green tea extract, Garcinia extract and raspberry ketone. These ingredients are combined in a single dietary supplement intended for adults and positioned within the broader weight-management and wellness category.

SodaSlim should be understood as a dietary supplement rather than a medication or treatment. The presence of individual ingredients does not guarantee a specific weight-loss result, and individual responses may vary.

Caffeine Anhydrous

Caffeine anhydrous is a concentrated form of caffeine used in dietary supplements and other consumer products. Caffeine is a naturally occurring stimulant also found in coffee and tea.

Caffeine is one of the principal ingredients in SodaSlim. Because the formulation contains caffeine, consumers should consider their overall daily caffeine intake from coffee, tea, energy drinks and other products.

The product information recommends taking SodaSlim in the morning. Consumers should follow the current product label and should not exceed the recommended serving.

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Green coffee bean extract is derived from coffee beans that have not undergone the roasting process used for conventional coffee.

It is included in SodaSlim as a botanical ingredient. Green coffee bean extract has been studied in nutritional research, but information concerning an individual ingredient should not be interpreted as proof that the finished SodaSlim formulation will produce a particular amount of weight loss.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea extract is derived from the leaves of the tea plant and forms another botanical component of SodaSlim.

Green tea and its naturally occurring compounds have been studied in various nutritional contexts. However, research involving green tea or its compounds does not automatically establish a specific outcome from a particular dietary supplement.

Because green tea extracts can contain caffeine, consumers should consider their combined caffeine intake when using SodaSlim.

Garcinia Extract

Garcinia extract is derived from plants in the Garcinia genus and is included as a botanical ingredient in the SodaSlim formulation.

Garcinia has been associated with consumer interest in weight-management products. However, its inclusion in SodaSlim should not be interpreted as a guarantee of appetite control, fat reduction or weight loss.

Consumers should review the current product label for ingredient information and applicable warnings.

Raspberry Ketone

Raspberry ketone is a naturally occurring aromatic compound associated with raspberries and certain other fruits. It is included as one of the five principal ingredients in SodaSlim.

The presence of raspberry ketone in the formulation does not establish a guaranteed weight-management outcome. Consumers should distinguish between information about an ingredient and evidence concerning the complete finished product.

Combined Formulation

The five ingredients are combined in a single daily capsule. SodaSlim's formulation brings together caffeine anhydrous with botanical ingredients including green coffee bean extract, green tea extract, Garcinia extract and raspberry ketone.

The formulation is intended to complement broader lifestyle practices rather than replace balanced eating, physical activity or professional medical care.

Because SodaSlim contains caffeine, individuals who are sensitive to stimulants, have relevant medical conditions or take medication should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use.

SodaSlim is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consumers should read the current label, follow the recommended serving and consider their overall health and dietary-supplement use when deciding whether the product is appropriate for them.





Considerations for Consumers

SodaSlim is a dietary supplement and is not a prescription medicine or a treatment for obesity or another medical condition. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease.

Because the formulation contains caffeine, individuals who are sensitive to stimulants or who have relevant medical conditions should seek appropriate professional advice before use. People taking medication should also discuss dietary-supplement use with a qualified healthcare professional when there is uncertainty about suitability or possible interactions.

Consumers should read the current product label before use and follow the stated serving instructions. They should also consider their total intake of caffeine from other sources.

The five-ingredient formulation provides a straightforward description of what is included in SodaSlim. Rather than presenting individual ingredients as guaranteed solutions for weight loss, the formulation can be considered within the broader context of nutrition, physical activity, lifestyle and individual health circumstances.

Individual results may vary, and no specific amount or rate of weight loss should be assumed from the ingredient list alone.

Weight Management Without Medical Positioning

SodaSlim's positioning reflects the distinction between a consumer dietary supplement and a medical weight-loss treatment.

The product is intended for adults interested in incorporating a supplement into a broader weight-management routine. It is not presented as a treatment for obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease or other medical conditions.

This distinction is particularly relevant in a category where online marketing can sometimes blur the difference between general wellness claims and medical claims.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration notes that dietary-supplement claims require appropriate substantiation and that evidence relating to an individual ingredient does not necessarily establish a corresponding claim for the finished supplement.

Accordingly, information about SodaSlim's ingredients should not be interpreted as a guarantee of a specific weight-loss outcome.

The Role of Caffeine

Caffeine is a notable component of the SodaSlim formulation.

The product information identifies caffeine anhydrous as an ingredient and also indicates that caffeine may occur naturally in the green coffee and green tea components.

Because of this, consumers should consider their total caffeine consumption from all sources when deciding whether the product is appropriate for their individual circumstances.

Coffee, tea, energy drinks, pre-workout products and certain other foods, beverages and supplements can contribute to daily caffeine intake.

SodaSlim's current product information recommends taking one capsule in the morning with water. Morning use is presented in connection with the caffeine-containing formulation and the possibility that caffeine consumed later in the day may interfere with sleep.

Consumers should follow the current product label and should not exceed the recommended serving.

Part of a Broader Weight-Management Approach

SodaSlim is presented as a supplement rather than a standalone weight-loss program.

Weight management can involve multiple factors, including food intake, physical activity, sleep, behavioral patterns, genetics, medications and underlying health conditions.

For that reason, the company describes SodaSlim as something to be used alongside ordinary lifestyle practices rather than as a replacement for them. Its product information recommends combining the supplement with balanced eating and regular physical activity.

The approach avoids framing a dietary supplement as an alternative to established health practices.

Consumers who are attempting to make substantial changes to their body weight, particularly those with obesity or other health conditions, may benefit from discussing their goals with a qualified healthcare professional.

Understanding Ingredient Evidence

The individual ingredients in a weight-management supplement should be considered separately from claims about the finished product.

An ingredient may have been studied in a laboratory setting, in animals or in human research without establishing that a particular commercial formulation will produce the same result.

Factors such as dosage, formulation, study population, duration of use and study design can affect how research findings should be interpreted.

For this reason, SodaSlim's ingredient information is presented as information about the formulation rather than as a guarantee of a particular amount of weight loss.

This distinction also helps consumers differentiate between an ingredient's general characteristics and evidence concerning the complete finished supplement.

The FDA has specifically cautioned that a study showing a short-term metabolic effect does not necessarily substantiate a claim that a supplement causes measurable weight loss.

Product Use

SodaSlim's current product information recommends one capsule per day with water, preferably in the morning. The company identifies each bottle as containing 30 capsules, corresponding to 30 days at the stated serving size.

Consumers should read the current product label before use and follow its directions.

Because formulations and labeling can change, consumers should rely on the current packaging and manufacturer information rather than older third-party descriptions.

The presence of caffeine also means that consumers should consider other caffeine-containing products they may use during the same day.

Manufacturing Information

SodaSlim's published information states that the product is manufactured in the United States at a facility described as FDA-registered and operating according to Good Manufacturing Practices.

An FDA-registered manufacturing facility should not, however, be described as evidence that the finished dietary supplement has been “FDA approved.”

Dietary supplements are not approved by the FDA in the same manner as prescription medicines before marketing.

Consumers evaluating dietary supplements should therefore distinguish between manufacturing information, regulatory registration and evidence supporting health or weight-management claims.

Responsible Communication in the Weight-Loss Supplement Category

The weight-loss supplement market attracts significant consumer attention, but it is also an area in which exaggerated claims can create confusion.

Statements promising rapid or guaranteed weight loss can give consumers unrealistic expectations. The same applies to claims suggesting that a supplement can replace diet, exercise or medical treatment.

SodaSlim's current product information instead describes the product as a dietary supplement for adults and states that individual results may vary.

The company does not position the product as a substitute for medical treatment.

This approach allows consumers to consider the formulation while recognizing the limitations associated with dietary supplements and individual responses.

Consumer Awareness and Product Labeling

Consumers considering SodaSlim or another weight-management supplement should review the complete ingredient list, serving information and warnings before use.

Particular attention may be appropriate when a product contains caffeine or other stimulants.

Consumers should also consider whether they are using other supplements or beverages that contain overlapping ingredients.

People with medical conditions or those taking prescription medication should seek individualized professional guidance before introducing a new dietary supplement.

The goal of product information is to help consumers understand what they are considering rather than to make a medical determination on their behalf.

SodaSlim Weight-Management Supplement: Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions About SodaSlim

1. What is SodaSlim?

SodaSlim is a dietary supplement formulated for adults and positioned within the weight-management and general wellness category. The current product information lists caffeine anhydrous, green coffee bean extract, green tea extract, Garcinia extract and raspberry ketone among its principal ingredients.

SodaSlim is presented as a dietary supplement rather than a prescription medicine or treatment for a medical condition.

2. What is SodaSlim intended for?

SodaSlim is intended to be used as part of an individual's broader weight-management and wellness routine. The product information describes its use alongside balanced eating and regular physical activity.

SodaSlim should not be considered a replacement for a balanced diet, physical activity or professional medical care.

3. Does SodaSlim guarantee weight loss?

No. SodaSlim should not be presented as guaranteeing a particular amount of weight loss. Individual responses to dietary supplements can differ, and weight management is influenced by multiple factors, including diet, physical activity, sleep, medications and individual health circumstances.

Information about an ingredient's characteristics should also not be interpreted as proof of a specific outcome from the finished product.

4. What ingredients are listed in SodaSlim?

The current SodaSlim product information identifies five principal ingredients:

Caffeine anhydrous

Green coffee bean extract

Green tea extract

Garcinia extract

Raspberry ketone

Consumers should review the current product label for the complete ingredient information, serving size and applicable warnings.

5. Does SodaSlim contain caffeine?

Yes. SodaSlim's published formulation includes caffeine anhydrous and also identifies green coffee and green tea extracts as ingredients that may naturally contain caffeine.

Consumers should consider their total caffeine intake from all sources, including coffee, tea, energy drinks and other supplements.

6. How is SodaSlim generally taken?

The product information states that the recommended serving is one capsule per day, generally taken in the morning with water.

Consumers should follow the directions on the current product label and should not exceed the recommended serving.

7. Why is SodaSlim recommended in the morning?

SodaSlim contains caffeine. Morning use may be relevant because caffeine consumed later in the day can affect sleep in some individuals.

The appropriate timing of caffeine intake can vary according to an individual's sensitivity and overall caffeine consumption.

8. Is SodaSlim a weight-loss medication?

No. SodaSlim is described as a dietary supplement, not a prescription weight-loss medication.

It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent a disease and should not be used as a substitute for prescribed medical treatment.

9. Can SodaSlim replace diet and exercise?

No. SodaSlim is not intended to replace balanced eating or regular physical activity.

Weight management can involve several lifestyle and health factors. Individuals with specific weight-related concerns may wish to discuss their circumstances with a qualified healthcare professional.

10. Is SodaSlim suitable for everyone?

No dietary supplement should automatically be assumed to be appropriate for everyone.

SodaSlim contains caffeine and botanical ingredients. People who are sensitive to caffeine or stimulants, have certain medical conditions, take medication, or have other health considerations should consult an appropriate healthcare professional before using the product.

11. Can pregnant or nursing individuals use SodaSlim?

SodaSlim's published safety information advises pregnant or nursing individuals not to use the product.

Anyone who is pregnant, nursing or planning pregnancy should consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding dietary supplements.

12. Can people under 18 use SodaSlim?

SodaSlim's current product information states that the product is intended for adults and should not be used by individuals under 18.

13. Can SodaSlim be taken with other caffeine products?

Consumers should consider their total caffeine intake before combining SodaSlim with coffee, tea, energy drinks, pre-workout products or other caffeine-containing supplements.

Individuals who are uncertain about their caffeine intake or have caffeine sensitivity should consult a healthcare professional.

14. Can people taking medication use SodaSlim?

Anyone taking prescription or other medication should consider consulting a healthcare professional before beginning a dietary supplement.

A healthcare professional can review the individual's medications, health circumstances and the ingredients listed on the current SodaSlim label.

15. Are SodaSlim's ingredients independently proven to cause weight loss?

The presence of an ingredient in a dietary supplement does not by itself establish that the finished product will cause weight loss.

Research concerning individual ingredients can differ in study design, dosage, duration and population. Therefore, consumers should distinguish between information about individual ingredients and evidence concerning the complete SodaSlim formulation.

16. Are individual results from SodaSlim guaranteed?

No. Individual results are not guaranteed.

Factors affecting weight management vary considerably between people, and the company states that individual results may vary. Consumers should avoid interpreting testimonials or individual experiences as evidence of a typical outcome.

17. Is SodaSlim intended to treat obesity or another disease?

No. SodaSlim is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent obesity or another disease.

Individuals seeking medical treatment for obesity or another health condition should consult a qualified healthcare professional.

18. What should consumers check before using SodaSlim?

Consumers should review the current SodaSlim label, including the ingredient list, serving directions and warnings.

Because the formulation contains caffeine, consumers should also consider their overall caffeine intake and any relevant health conditions or medications.

19. Where can consumers find current information about SodaSlim?

Consumers should rely on the current product packaging and official product information for ingredient, serving and safety details. Older third-party pages or social media posts may not reflect the current product information.

20. What is the main consideration when evaluating SodaSlim?

SodaSlim should be evaluated as a dietary supplement within the broader context of weight management and personal health.

Consumers should consider the listed ingredients, serving information and safety guidance without assuming that the product guarantees a particular weight-loss result. Individuals with medical conditions, medication use or questions about suitability should seek professional advice.

About SodaSlim

SodaSlim is a dietary supplement formulated for adults and positioned within the weight-management and wellness category.

Its current formulation identifies five principal ingredients: caffeine anhydrous, green coffee bean extract, raspberry ketone, Garcinia extract and green tea extract. The recommended serving published by the company is one capsule per day, generally taken in the morning with water.

The company describes SodaSlim as a supplement intended to complement balanced eating and regular physical activity. It is not presented as a drug or as a treatment for a medical condition.

Consumers should review the current product label and consult a qualified healthcare professional when they have questions about whether a caffeine-containing dietary supplement is appropriate for their individual circumstances.

Official Website: https://soda-slim.us/

Important Information

SodaSlim is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. It should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice or prescribed treatment.

The product contains caffeine. Individuals who are sensitive to caffeine or stimulants, have an existing medical condition, take medication, are pregnant or nursing, or are under 18 should review the applicable warnings and consult a qualified healthcare professional as appropriate.

Weight-management outcomes vary between individuals. Information about individual ingredients should not be interpreted as a guarantee of weight loss from the finished product.