World Cue Sports Celebrates Landmark Double Achievement at Pune World Heyball Championships

Pune, India, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPALive.tv and Foresense Technologies are celebrating two major international accomplishments: the outstanding staging and global broadcast of the 2026 WPA Heyball World Championships in Pune, India, and WPALive.tv’s recognition in the Global 100 – 2026 Awards as Best Cue Sports Broadcasting & Streaming Platform – Global – 2026.

Reigning women’s Heyball world champion Kelly Fisher, who was in Pune defending her title, captured that ambition clearly: “Heyball has the potential to be in the Olympics.”

https://www.gpmg.uk/articles/wpalive-tv-best-cue-sports-broadcasting-streaming-platform-global-2026

The 2026 WPA Heyball World Championships brought together 128 of the world’s leading players from 40 nations, competing for two World Championship titles and a combined prize fund of US$400,000 at the Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre and Rajan Khinvansara National Billiards & Snooker Academy in Pune. The championship delivered an outstanding international showcase of sporting excellence, equality, cultural celebration, and

The World Confederation of Billiards Sports has formally expressed interest in billiards sports being considered for inclusion in the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Programme. While no decision on Olympic inclusion has yet been made, major international events such as Pune provide important evidence of the sport’s global reach, governance, inclusivity, broadcast appeal and commercial potential.

Reigning women’s Heyball world champion Kelly Fisher, who was in Pune defending her title, captured that ambition clearly:

“Heyball has the potential to be in the Olympics.”

Fisher—one of the most accomplished athletes in cue-sports history, with world titles across snooker, billiards, pool and Heyball—believes the discipline’s international development and increasing opportunities for athletes are creating a compelling platform for future growth.

Broadcast globally through WPALive.tv, the championship demonstrated that Heyball possesses the essential qualities of a modern international sport: global participation, elite competition, gender equality, inclusion, a fast and television-ready format, and growing appeal across multiple continents.

The success of Pune adds momentum to the broader ambition of seeing billiards sports—and potentially Heyball—considered for future Olympic and Commonwealth Games programmes. The World Confederation of Billiards Sports has formally expressed interest in billiards sports being considered for inclusion in the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Programme.

"This is a landmark moment for WPALive.tv and for the global cue-sports community. Pune has shown the world what Heyball can become. We have 40 nations, 128 outstanding athletes, equal opportunity for men and women, inclusive competition, a major prize fund and a format made for global television." — Glenn Weiland, President of WPALive.tv and CEO of Foresense Technologies

WPALive.tv was named Best Cue Sports Broadcasting & Streaming Platform globally, validating the platform's commitment to creating a unified media and commercial ecosystem for cue sports. The Global 100 profile highlighted WPALive.tv’s official alignment with the World Pool Association, its long-term global licensing position, and its delivery of content to audiences in more than 127 countries.

The Pune championships and the Global 100 award represent two sides of the same international opportunity. Heyball is expanding rapidly across Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Oceania. WPALive.tv is building the media infrastructure required to make that expansion visible, measurable, and commercially sustainable.

WPALive.tv has been recognised in the Global 100 – 2026 awards as Best Cue Sports Broadcasting & Streaming Platform – Global – 2026

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=3Ts7Gb0pohg