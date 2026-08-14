REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicardgo School today announced the release of the 2026 Elite College Placement Index (ECPI), introducing a refined methodology that utilizes multi-year matriculation data and expanded primary data sources to measure U.S. high schools. The updated index evaluates public (charter, magnet and traditional) and private schools on their historical success in placing graduates into top-tier universities, actively minimizing single-year anomalies to provide a more accurate historical performance metric.

The 2026 ECPI release incorporates four major data reporting enhancements:

Multi-Year Rolling Averages: The index now aggregates data across 3-6 years of graduating cohorts. This structural shift smooths out spikes associated with isolated graduating classes, ensuring a school's ranking reflects its sustained placement pipeline rather than a single anomalous year.

Standardized Multiple Outcome Tracking: The 2026 methodology introduces modeling space for tracking gap years, military service, two-year colleges, and international enrollments. Crucially, students accepted into Top 25 universities who elect to take a gap year are now uniformly accounted for based on their actual matriculation date, standardizing discrepancies across reporting entities.

Public, Private, and Charter Clarity: The dataset provides direct, matrixed visibility into the comparative performance of public, independent private, and charter school systems, illuminating systemic trends and placement advantages inherent to different educational models across regions.

Expanded Primary Data Sourcing & Verification: From state and district boards, to official profiles, third party aggregators, and Clearinghouse records. Base calculations are cross-verified against NCES and IPEDS reporting.

To explore the full 2026 rankings, read our detailed institutional analysis reports, and review our complete Methodology, visit school.chicardgo.com .

2026 Key National Insights

Regional ECPI Top Performers



Northeast & Mid-Atlantic

West Coast & Hawaii

Texas & The South

Midwest, Mountain & Desert

Admissions Policy & Demographic Realignments

Standardized Testing & AI Interventions

Testing Mandates Return: All eight Ivy League universities and elite STEM colleges (MIT, Caltech) have officially reinstated SAT and ACT requirements.

All eight Ivy League universities and elite STEM colleges (MIT, Caltech) have officially reinstated SAT and ACT requirements. Combating AI Fraud: Admissions offices are rapidly deploying specialized "fraud squads" and zero-tolerance verifications to counter AI-generated applications.





Post-SFFA Demographic Shifts

Asian Enrollment Benchmarks: MIT, Caltech, Carnegie Mellon, and UC Berkeley have established a new baseline, surpassing 33% Asian undergraduate representation.

MIT, Caltech, Carnegie Mellon, and UC Berkeley have established a new baseline, surpassing 33% Asian undergraduate representation. Hispanic & Latino Expansion: UT Austin and UC Berkeley drive absolute volume, while UChicago, Yale, CMU, and Columbia see notable proportional surges.





The UC System: Berkeley & UCLA Analysis

Geographic Pipelines & Feeder Schools

Domestic Feeders: Analyzing the top public and private feeder high schools for both UC Berkeley and UCLA reveals distinct regional pipelines.

and reveals distinct regional pipelines. Global Rebalance: Faced with state enrollment caps, UC Berkeley radically altered its international admissions strategy , relying on new global feeder schools.





Capacity Constraints & Cross-Admits

About Chicardgo School