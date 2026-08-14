Chicardgo School Releases 2026 Elite College Placement Index Featuring Expanded Data and Methodological Enhancements

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicardgo School today announced the release of the 2026 Elite College Placement Index (ECPI), introducing a refined methodology that utilizes multi-year matriculation data and expanded primary data sources to measure U.S. high schools. The updated index evaluates public (charter, magnet and traditional) and private schools on their historical success in placing graduates into top-tier universities, actively minimizing single-year anomalies to provide a more accurate historical performance metric.
The 2026 ECPI release incorporates four major data reporting enhancements:
- Multi-Year Rolling Averages: The index now aggregates data across 3-6 years of graduating cohorts. This structural shift smooths out spikes associated with isolated graduating classes, ensuring a school's ranking reflects its sustained placement pipeline rather than a single anomalous year.
- Standardized Multiple Outcome Tracking: The 2026 methodology introduces modeling space for tracking gap years, military service, two-year colleges, and international enrollments. Crucially, students accepted into Top 25 universities who elect to take a gap year are now uniformly accounted for based on their actual matriculation date, standardizing discrepancies across reporting entities.
- Public, Private, and Charter Clarity: The dataset provides direct, matrixed visibility into the comparative performance of public, independent private, and charter school systems, illuminating systemic trends and placement advantages inherent to different educational models across regions.
- Expanded Primary Data Sourcing & Verification: From state and district boards, to official profiles, third party aggregators, and Clearinghouse records. Base calculations are cross-verified against NCES and IPEDS reporting.
To explore the full 2026 rankings, read our detailed institutional analysis reports, and review our complete Methodology, visit school.chicardgo.com.
2026 Key National Insights
Regional ECPI Top Performers
Northeast & Mid-Atlantic
- New York City: Collegiate, Chapin, Spence, and Brearley lead the private school elite optimization.
- Washington, D.C.: The Potomac School surges to #2 fueled by strong Virginia flagship and Ivy/T25 pipelines.
- Boston: Groton School secures #1, followed by Phillips Andover, Roxbury Latin, Winsor, and Commonwealth in a competitive ISL landscape.
- Philadelphia: Germantown Friends School secures #2 with strong UPenn matriculation.
West Coast & Hawaii
- Bay Area: Castilleja, Stanford Online, College Prep, SFUHS, Nueva, Crystal Springs, and Harker showcase diverse paths to T25/Ivy dominance.
- Los Angeles: Harvard-Westlake and Marlborough dominate the Westside; Polytechnic and Westridge lead Pasadena.
- Pacific Northwest: Lakeside and Eastside Prep lead Seattle; Catlin Gabel outpaces Oregon Episcopal in Portland.
- San Diego & Hawaii: The Bishop's School hits a 37% T25 rate; Punahou School ranks #2 in Hawaii.
Texas & The South
- Texas Hubs: St. Mark's (#1 Dallas) and Hockaday (#2 Dallas), St. John's (#1 Houston), St. Stephen's (#1 Austin), and Keystone (#1 San Antonio).
- Southeast: The Westminster Schools (#1 Atlanta), Ransom Everglades (#1 Miami), Trinity Prep (#1 Orlando), Montgomery Bell (#2 Nashville), and Isidore Newman (#2 New Orleans).
Midwest, Mountain & Desert
- Chicago: U-High remains #1, with Francis W. Parker providing a strong progressive alternative.
- Ohio & Indiana: Western Reserve, Hawken and University School, Hathaway Brown and Laurel, and Seven Hills lead Ohio hubs; Canterbury #5 in Indianapolis.
- Mountain & Desert: Kent Denver and Peak to Peak Charter lead Denver; Phoenix Country Day and The Meadows (Las Vegas) dominate the desert southwest.
Admissions Policy & Demographic Realignments
Standardized Testing & AI Interventions
- Testing Mandates Return: All eight Ivy League universities and elite STEM colleges (MIT, Caltech) have officially reinstated SAT and ACT requirements.
- Combating AI Fraud: Admissions offices are rapidly deploying specialized "fraud squads" and zero-tolerance verifications to counter AI-generated applications.
Post-SFFA Demographic Shifts
- Asian Enrollment Benchmarks: MIT, Caltech, Carnegie Mellon, and UC Berkeley have established a new baseline, surpassing 33% Asian undergraduate representation.
- Hispanic & Latino Expansion: UT Austin and UC Berkeley drive absolute volume, while UChicago, Yale, CMU, and Columbia see notable proportional surges.
The UC System: Berkeley & UCLA Analysis
Geographic Pipelines & Feeder Schools
- Domestic Feeders: Analyzing the top public and private feeder high schools for both UC Berkeley and UCLA reveals distinct regional pipelines.
- Global Rebalance: Faced with state enrollment caps, UC Berkeley radically altered its international admissions strategy, relying on new global feeder schools.
Capacity Constraints & Cross-Admits
- Structural Deficits: Legislative pressures have forced a retreat in out-of-state admissions for UCB and a geographic consolidation for UCLA.
- Yield Battles: Tracking where cross-admitted talent enrolls instead of Berkeley and UCLA highlights fierce competitor poaching.
About Chicardgo School
Navigating the path to top-tier universities shouldn't require guesswork. At Chicardgo School, our mission is to empower families and educators with clarity. We built our education technology platform to cut through subjective marketing noise by delivering outcome-based insights. Driven by our Elite College Placement Index (ECPI) model, we provide truth about where graduates actually go to college so you can make confident, data-backed decisions for your future. Chicardgo School is operated by Northwestern Media LLC. Explore our insights and methodology at school.chicardgo.com.