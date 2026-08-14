UPAY Inc. Launches Petra Software Website

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPAY Inc. (“UPAY” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: UPYY), a technology-focused company with interests in fintech, compliance, software platforms and related digital services, today announced the launch of the Petra Software website at www.petra.software.

The new website describes Petra Software's software development services and the markets in which it intends to operate. The launch forms part of UPAY's strategy to position Petra Software as a dedicated software development and technology partner serving the UPAY group and, over time, third-party clients in South Africa, the United States and other international markets. As of the date of this press release, Petra Software derives substantially all of its revenue from services provided to members of the UPAY group and has not entered into any material contract with a third-party client. There can be no assurance that Petra Software will attract third-party clients in any market or that any client engagement will generate material revenue.

Petra Software's team includes software architects, engineers and technology specialists who provide services in the areas of enterprise software development, fintech platforms, compliance technology, systems integration, cloud-based applications, mobile development and digital transformation.

The website describes the technology services Petra Software offers, including:

Custom software development

Enterprise application development

Fintech and financial services solutions

Automation

Systems integration and API development

Cloud architecture and infrastructure

Mobile and web application development

Software architecture and consulting

Dedicated software development teams



The website also provides an overview of Petra Software's development methodology, technology stack and engagement models, and is intended to assist prospective clients in evaluating its service offering.

Jaco Fölscher, Chief Executive Officer of UPAY Inc., commented:

“The launch of Petra Software's website is a further step in executing our strategy following the establishment of Petra Software. It gives Petra an online presence and provides a platform from which we can engage directly with prospective clients seeking software engineering and technology development services. Based on management's experience in this industry, we believe there is demand for dedicated software development teams, and we intend to compete for that work.”

Wynand Jordaan, Director of Petra Software and founder of Acheron Systems, commented:

“The website reflects who we are as a development team and the capabilities our team developed at Acheron Systems over approximately 11 years. We look forward to working with organizations that require software architects, developers and technology specialists for their software development projects. This is a further step in our effort to expand Petra Software's presence both locally and internationally.”

The Company intends for Petra Software to support organizations requiring custom software development, technology modernization and digital transformation and to strengthen UPAY's internal software development capacity across its fintech and compliance businesses. Whether Petra Software is able to do so will depend on factors outside the Company's control, including its ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and clients. The Company does not expect the launch of the website, by itself, to have a material effect on the Company's financial condition or results of operations.

Prospective clients can learn more about Petra Software and its services by visiting www.petra.software.

About UPAY Inc.

UPAY Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the ticker symbol UPYY. The Company is focused on building and expanding technology-driven businesses, with interests in fintech infrastructure, software platforms, compliance solutions and related digital services.

About Petra Software

Petra Software is a software engineering and technology company that provides services in enterprise software development, fintech solutions, cloud applications, systems integration and digital transformation. Petra Software LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPAY Inc.. Through its software architects and development teams, Petra Software provides custom technology solutions to its clients while supporting the technology initiatives of the UPAY group. For more information, visit www.petra.software .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “positioned,” “will” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding future growth, commercialization opportunities, client acquisition, software development capabilities, international expansion, technology delivery and the anticipated benefits of Petra Software's operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, are not statements of historical fact, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to successfully commercialize Petra Software's services, attract and retain clients, its dependence on the UPAY group and on a limited number of clients for a substantial portion of Petra Software's revenue, its ability to attract and retain qualified software development personnel, competition from larger and better capitalized software development firms, and risks associated with conducting operations in South Africa, including currency fluctuations and political and economic conditions, expand internationally, integrate future technologies, obtain additional financing if required, and the other risk factors described under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov.

The Company is an issuer of penny stock and, accordingly, the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 are not available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers should not place undue reliance on them. UPAY undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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