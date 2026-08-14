Vislink Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Company Delivers Second Consecutive Quarter of Positive EBITDA; Non-GAAP EBITDA Profit of $0.1 Million vs. ($1.9 Million) Loss in Prior Year Quarter

Q2 Revenue of $5.9 Million Increases 22.6% Year-Over-Year and 9.7% Sequentially

H1 2026 Revenue of $11.3 Million Increases 19.6% Year-Over-Year

Operating Expenses Decline 36.0% Year-Over-Year

Continued investment in R&D and Business Development in the Defense Sector

MT. OLIVE, N.J., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (“Vislink” or the “Company”) (OTCID: VISL), a global leader in real-time video communications for the defense, public safety, and broadcast markets, today reported financial and operational results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026.

CEO Commentary

“Vislink delivered its second consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA in Q2 2026, and for the first half of the year EBITDA turned positive at $0.1 million versus a loss of $4.6 million in the same period last year — a swing of more than $4.7 million,” said Mickey Miller, Chief Executive Officer. “Revenue of $5.9 million in the quarter increased 22.6% from Q2 2025 and 9.7% sequentially from Q1 2026, bringing first-half revenue to $11.3 million, up 19.6% year-over-year. Total operating expenses of $2.9 million were 36.6% lower than Q2 2025, with G&A down 37.9%, reflecting the sustained benefit of last year’s restructuring and the discipline we continue to apply across the organization. Gross margin came in at 57.4% for the quarter, below our exceptionally strong first-quarter result of 61.0%, as the mix shifted back toward Live Production; for the first half, gross margin was 61.0% compared to 61.7% in the first half of the year.

“Live Production revenue strengthened materially, up 27.2% year-over-year and more than doubling sequentially, led by demand across Asia and the Americas. While our global MilGov business was strong, we experienced delays in U.S. State and Local deployments as a result of the extended U.S. Government shutdown. At the same time, our U.S. Federal/Department of War pipeline continues to build across defense and homeland security agencies, and our AI initiative, including the transition to a new AI-enabled CRM at a fraction of our prior software cost, is compressing quote-to-order cycle times and beginning to show through in our cost structure. We remain focused on converting this pipeline into revenue and sustaining the profitability progress we’ve made this year.”

Second Quarter and First Half 2026 Highlights

Financial Performance

Q2 2026 revenue of $5.9 million increased 22.6% from Q2 2025 and 9.7% sequentially from Q1 2026.

Q2 gross margin of 57.4%, down from Q1 2026’s 65.0% as revenue mix shifted back toward lower-margin Live Production.

Q2 non-GAAP EBITDA profit of $0.1 million (GAAP EBITDA profit of $43K) marked the Company’s second consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA, compared to a non-GAAP EBITDA loss of $1.9 million in Q2 2025.

Operating expenses of $3.6 million declined 37.22% year-over-year, with G&A expenses down 37.9% from Q2 2025.

First half 2026 revenue of $11.3 million increased 19.6% year-over-year; first half EBITDA of $145K compares to a loss of $4.6 million in H1 2025, a swing of more than $4.7 million.

Cash balance of $2.8 million at June 30, 2026, down $1.4 million from December 31, 2025, primarily reflecting inventory build and receivables timing.





Strategic Transformation and Market Development

MilGov revenue more than doubled from the first half of 2025, up 103.4%.

Live Production revenue increased 27.2% year-over-year and 106.9% sequentially in Q2 2026, led by demand across Asia and the Americas.

U.S. Federal/Department of War business development initiative continues to build momentum, with active engagement across U.S. defense agencies; new formal partner agreements executed with regional and national channel partners, and new prime engagements underway with several leading defense system integrators.

Expanded European market development has generated more than 45 meetings and 20 qualified leads across the region; the Company is progressing two potential beachhead partnerships in Europe.





New Products and Technology Development

Continued investment of our R&D resources in Defense and Public Safety product lines.

Tactical 5G Node development continues, targeting a low-SWaP, all-in-one network node with AI/ML capabilities. Expect to have beta deployments in Q4 2026.

Aero5 and Aero5 Antenna DO-160 qualification testing is progressing, targeting aviation-certified availability to address growing demand from OEMs and public safety customers.

LiveLink/Playout Server FIPS 140-3 certification is underway, a key differentiator on active opportunities with U.S. defense agencies.





Marquee Events and Global Partnerships

Continued to support marquee live sports and broadcast productions across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, and shipped a key studio program to a leading North American broadcaster during the quarter.





AI Initiative

Company-wide AI initiative targeting improved time-to-market, quality, and customer support at lower cost, with a goal of increasing revenue per employee toward $500,000 over time.

New AI-enabled CRM is completing rollout at the end of August 2026, replacing our legacy CRM platform at a fraction of the cost; quote-to-order cycle time has already begun to compress.





Financial Discussion

Revenue

Revenue of $5.9 million in Q2 2026 increased 22.6% from Q2 2025 and 9.7% sequentially from Q1 2026. Live Production revenue increased 27.2% year-over-year and 106.9% sequentially, reflecting a rebound in broadcast demand following a soft first quarter. MilGov revenue increased 45.9% year-over-year. For the first half, revenue of $11.3 million increased 19.6% from first half 2025, with MilGov revenue up 103.4% year-over-year.

Gross Margin

Gross margin of 57.4% in Q2 2026 declined from 65.0% in Q1 2026, reflecting a mix shift back toward lower-margin Live Production and away from the higher-margin MilGov orders that benefited the first quarter; for the first half, gross margin was 61.0% compared to 61.7% in the first half of the prior year.

Operating Expenses and EBITDA

Operating expenses of $3.6 million in Q2 2026 declined 37.2% from Q2 2025, with G&A expenses down 37.9%, reflecting the continued benefit of the 2025 restructuring. The Company delivered a GAAP EBITDA profit of $43K and a non-GAAP EBITDA profit of $0.1 million in Q2 2026, compared to a non-GAAP EBITDA loss of $1.9 million in Q2 2025 — the Company’s second consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA. For the first half, operating expenses of $7.2 million declined 36.1% year-over-year, and EBITDA of $145K compares to a loss of $4.6 million in the first half of 2025, a swing of more than $4.7 million; non-GAAP EBITDA of $0.3 million compares to a loss of $4.1 million in the first half of 2025.

Cash and Working Capital

The Company ended the second quarter with $2.8 million in cash, a decrease of $1.4 million from year-end, primarily reflecting working capital timing, including inventory build for run-rate products and an increase in accounts receivable.

Business Outlook

The Company’s first-half performance reflects continued progress on its cost transformation and margin expansion.

On the U.S. State and Local front, the Company expects to see orders for projects that were delayed due to the U.S. Government shutdown, and the U.S. Federal/Department of War market continues to advance active opportunities with U.S. defense agencies, alongside a growing set of formal channel and prime partnerships. In Europe, the Company is progressing two potential beachhead partnerships targeting definitive agreements in Q4 2026.

Management expects operating expenses to continue to decline as the Company’s AI initiative and strategic transition take full effect, and remains focused on converting its pipeline into revenue, sustaining EBITDA profitability, and prudently managing working capital and liquidity.

VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,777 $ 4,159 Accounts receivable, net 3,927 3,369 Inventories, net 6,436 5,632 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,161 989 Total current assets 14,301 14,149 Right-of-use assets, operating leases 472 569 Property and equipment, net 1,382 1,574 Intangible assets, net 1,764 2,006 Total assets $ 17,919 $ 18,298 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,118 $ 2,448 Accrued expenses 1,526 1,576 Notes payable 155 76 Operating lease obligations, current 272 322 Accrued restructuring costs 156 200 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 3,121 3,908 Total current liabilities 8,348 8,530 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 262 372 Deferred tax liabilities 250 292 Total liabilities 8,860 9,194 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 12) Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value per share: 10,000,000 shares authorized on June 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively — — Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively; 2,479,618 shares issued and 2,479,485 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively. — — Additional paid-in capital 349,579 349,413 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,080 ) (1,072 ) Treasury stock, at cost – 133 shares on June 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively (277 ) (277 ) Accumulated deficit (339,163 ) (338,960 ) Total stockholders’ equity 9,059 9,104 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 17,919 $ 18,298





VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS

OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NET LOSS PER SHARE DATA)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue, net $ 5,886 $ 4,800 $ 11,252 $ 9,407 Cost of revenue and operating expenses Cost of revenue: Cost of components and personnel 2,552 1,812 4,260 3,444 Inventory valuation write-downs (45 ) 76 126 160 Total cost of revenue 2,507 1,888 4,386 3,604 Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses 2,432 3,919 4,891 8,292 Research and development expenses 786 1,331 1,641 2,293 Restructuring costs 113 160 189 173 Depreciation and amortization 246 272 502 546 Total operating expenses 3,577 5,682 7,223 11,304 Total cost of revenue and operating expenses 6,084 7,570 11,609 14,908 Loss from operations (198 ) (2,770 ) (357 ) (5,501 ) Other income (expense) Realized loss of investments in debt securities — — — (46 ) Other income (loss) 1 392 1 404 Dividend income 15 25 121 49 Interest (loss) income, net (2 ) (4 ) (3 ) 3 Total other income 14 413 119 410 Net loss before income taxes (184 ) (2,357 ) (238 ) (5,091 ) Income taxes Deferred tax benefits 17 29 35 58 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (167 ) $ (2,328 ) $ (203 ) $ (5,033 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (2.04 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 2,479 2,467 2,479 2,467 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (167 ) $ (2,328 ) $ (203 ) $ (5,033 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on currency translation adjustment (10 ) 457 (8 ) 600 Total comprehensive loss $ (177 ) $ (1,871 ) $ (211 ) $ (4,433 )

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations about future events and are predictions based on our current expectations and assumptions. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, the actual performance of Vislink Technologies, Inc. may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our ability to sustain EBITDA profitability, our ability to execute our strategic transformation toward Military/Government markets, U.S. Federal budget dynamics and their impact on defense procurement, our ability to develop and introduce new products and to secure customer orders for such products, competition, and other factors described from time to time in our reports filed with the OTC Disclosure & News Service. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications spanning over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions, enabling broadcasters, defense, and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink provides live streaming solutions using RF, bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the OTCID Basic Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.”

For more information, please visit www.vislink.com.



Investor Relations & Media Contact

investors@vislink.com