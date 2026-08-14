LEDVANCE Earns Recognition in the 2026 IES Progress Report for Seven Innovative Lighting Solutions

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEDVANCE, a global leader in general lighting solutions, is proud to announce that seven products have been recognized in the 2026 Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) Progress Report, marking the third consecutive year LEDVANCE innovations have been included in the prestigious annual publication.

The IES Progress Report highlights products and technologies that demonstrate unique advancements in the art and science of lighting, and the 2026 recognitions were announced during the IES Annual Conference in Denver, Colorado, on August 13, 2026. The IES Progress Committee selected the following LEDVANCE products for their technical excellence, design innovation, and meaningful contributions to the lighting industry:

LEDVANCE XtremeZone™ HAZARDOUS LOCATION SERIES

The LEDVANCE XtremeZone™ HAZARDOUS LOCATION SERIES is engineered for some of the world's most demanding industrial environments, where lighting must do more than provide illumination. Designed for applications such as oil and gas facilities, chemical processing plants, manufacturing operations, shipping terminals, and wastewater treatment facilities, these fixtures are built to help minimize the risks associated with combustible gases, vapors, dust, and fibers while delivering reliable, high-performance lighting.

The recognized products include the Floodlight, Linear High Bay, High Bay Round, Jelly Jar Dual Selectable, and Panel fixture. Available in configurations certified for hazardous environments, including Class I Division 1 and Class I Division 2 applications, the Hazardous Location Series combines rugged construction, versatile mounting options, and long-life LED performance to support safe and reliable operation in challenging conditions.

Why It Stands Out:

Industry-first dual-selectable technology allows users to adjust both wattage and color temperature within a single hazardous location fixture

Available across five fixture types, providing a consistent platform for a wide range of hazardous applications

Certified for use in demanding classified environments, including Class I Division 1 and Class I Division 2 applications

Helps simplify specification, inventory management, and installation by consolidating multiple configurations into fewer SKUs

Rugged design engineered to withstand harsh industrial environments while maintaining reliable lighting performance

Learn More About the Products: XtremeZone™ HAZARDOUS LOCATION SERIES

LEDVANCE GAS CANOPY LUMINAIRE

The LEDVANCE GAS CANOPY LUMINAIRE delivers powerful, uniform illumination for fueling stations, canopies, outdoor retail environments, terminals, and walkways. Designed with field-selectable wattage and color temperature options, the fixture enables lighting professionals to adapt performance to specific site requirements while reducing SKU complexity and inventory demands.

Why It Stands Out:

Dual-selectable technology combines three wattages and three color temperatures in a single fixture

Delivers up to 160 lumens per watt while maintaining uniform canopy illumination

High Ambient temperature (60°C); thermal roll-off dimming and shut off protection

LEDVANCE UFO HIGH BAY HIGH TEMP

The LEDVANCE UFO HIGH BAY HIGH TEMP

is engineered for demanding industrial environments where elevated ambient temperatures can challenge traditional lighting systems. Offering operation up to 80°C (176°F), the fixture combines high-temperature performance with selectable wattage and color temperature options in a robust, industrial-grade design.

Why It Stands Out:

Operates in ambient temperatures up to 80°C (176°F)

Integrates the driver within the fixture, eliminating the need for remote-mounted drivers commonly used in comparable high-temperature solutions

Combines high-temperature performance with wattage and CCT selectability for exceptional application flexibility

Learn More About the Product: UFO HIGH BAY HIGH TEMP

"We're honored to have these products recognized in the 2026 IES Progress Report," said Amanda Fee, Product Manager at LEDVANCE. "From bringing new flexibility to hazardous location lighting to redefining what's possible in high-temperature environments, these innovations reflect our commitment to developing practical solutions that help lighting professionals simplify specification, installation, and maintenance."

With products recognized in the IES Progress Report for the third consecutive year, LEDVANCE continues to build on its legacy of innovation across a diverse portfolio of lighting solutions. The company's focus on developing technologies that improve flexibility, enhance performance, and streamline project execution remains central to its mission of advancing the future of lighting for contractors, distributors, specifiers, and end users alike.

About the IES Progress Report

The IES Progress Report is an annual publication of the Illuminating Engineering Society that recognizes developments, products, research, publications, and design tools considered unique and innovative to the lighting industry.

Recognition in the IES Progress Report is limited to the specific innovative features identified by the IES Progress Committee and does not constitute endorsement by the Illuminating Engineering Society, nor verification of any product performance claims.

About LEDVANCE:

With subsidiaries in more than 50 countries and business activities in over 140 countries, LEDVANCE is one of the world’s leading companies in general lighting for professional customers and end users. In North America, LEDVANCE builds on a legacy rooted in the SYLVANIA brand and delivers a broad portfolio of LED luminaires for commercial, industrial, and outdoor applications, intelligent lighting products for smart homes and smart buildings, and EV chargers. LEDVANCE also offers one of the industry’s most comprehensive selections of advanced LED and traditional lamps. From luminaires to smart lighting and EV charging, LEDVANCE helps customers deliver modern solutions with confidence.





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