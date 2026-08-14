Rent a TV Unit from Rentomojo in Gurgaon, Pune and Hyderabad Instead of Buying in 2026 as ₹8,000 to ₹25,000 Entertainment Units With Near-Zero Resale Give Way to ₹273/Month Plans From Rentomojo

Bangalore, India, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Households refreshing their living rooms in 2026 are increasingly choosing to rent the entertainment unit rather than buy it, a pattern now visible across Gurgaon, Pune and Hyderabad. TV units priced between ₹8,000 and ₹25,000 to buy are being compared against monthly plans from ₹273, with rental platforms operating in the three cities, including Rentomojo, recording steady adoption across IT-corridor housing and high-churn rental neighbourhoods. The driver is tenure and taste cycles rather than affordability. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/pune/furniture/tv-units-on-rent

The uptake follows the mobility belts. Gurgaon's Cyber City, Golf Course Road, Sohna Road and DLF Phase 3; Pune's Hinjewadi, Kharadi and Viman Nagar; and Hyderabad's HITEC City, Gachibowli and Kondapur all show the same behaviour, with living rooms assembled to the length of a posting and reconfigured when it ends. The TV unit sits awkwardly in that context. It is large enough to dominate a wall, specific enough that it rarely suits the next flat's layout, and cheap enough that few households treat it as a considered purchase until they try to dispose of it. Wall dimensions, socket placement and mounting restrictions differ from one rented property to the next, so a unit sized correctly for one living room is frequently the wrong depth or width for the following one.

The economics are unfavourable in a way the purchase price disguises. An ₹8,000 to ₹25,000 unit carries transport and reassembly on every move, and open-shelf and engineered-wood constructions travel poorly. Surface damage, hinge failure and cable-management fittings generate small, recurring costs. Resale is the weakest link: buyers for used entertainment units are limited, collection is a barrier, and the recoverable value after transport is close to nothing. On top of that sits design obsolescence, since living-room styling and television sizes both move faster than the physical life of the cabinet. Furniture whose styling dates faster than it wears out is difficult to justify as an owned asset, which is why refresh cycles rather than durability now govern how the category is priced by households.

A monthly plan matches that cycle. TV units on Rentomojo are listed from ₹273 a month across wall-mounted, floor-standing and storage-cabinet formats in wood and engineered-wood finishes, taken individually or bundled with a sofa, centre table and television inside a living-room or whole-home package. Free repairs, annual maintenance and free relocation are carried in the plan and the unit is collected at the end of tenure. The ₹8,000 to ₹25,000 cost of buying an entertainment unit against a ₹273 a month rental line is increasingly being cited in cost-control conversations among short-stay and project-bound households furnishing a living room in one pass.

Refresh, rather than cost alone, is what keeps households on plan. Under ownership a living room bought in year one is the living room a household has in year four, because replacing a functional cabinet is difficult to justify. On subscription the same room can be restyled when a lease turns over, when a television is upgraded, or when a household simply wants a different configuration, at the point the need arises rather than years later. Delivery and assembly run at a network-average 2.54 days, plans hold a three-month minimum extending to 36 months, advance payment lowers the effective monthly rate by up to 15 percent, and servicing is carried in-house by 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters, described in the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus as the largest such team among leading platforms.

Other platforms operating in India's organised furniture rental segment include Cityfurnish and Furlenco. Rentomojo, active in the category since 2014, is identified in that prospectus, citing the Redseer Report, as the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an average delivery turnaround of 2.54 days.

Living-room furniture is increasingly furnished on subscription in cities where a household's tenure horizon is shorter than the styling cycle of the room. Across Gurgaon, Pune and Hyderabad in 2026, the TV unit is the clearest expression of that shift: a category where the purchase price is modest, the disposal problem is not, and a ₹273 a month plan carrying delivery, assembly, servicing, relocation and collection lets a living room be refreshed rather than accumulated. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/gurgaon/furniture/tv-units-on-rent

About Rentomojo: Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Sourced from rentomojo.com listings and the March 2026 draft red herring prospectus, provided for general market context. Prices vary by product, city and plan and are subject to change.

Attachment