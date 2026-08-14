Palmetto Publishing Releases Jeffrey Conrad's Military Thriller The Last Lesson

Charleston, SC, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released The Last Lesson, a new military thriller by Jeffrey Conrad. The novel introduces readers to Ben Cole, a former U.S. Army special operations officer turned Virginia special education director who is pulled back into service years after the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. The book is now available through major online retailers.

Ben Cole once led soldiers as an Airborne Ranger and combat helicopter pilot on Afghanistan's battlefields. He later dedicated himself to championing children with disabilities as a school district's Director of Special Education. When the U.S. government recruits him for a covert operation, Ben's cover is that of an educational consultant sent to help rebuild Afghanistan's shattered school system. His real objective is far more dangerous: infiltrate Taliban territory, locate loyal Afghan allies who were left behind and hunted by the regime, and extract their families to safety aboard U.S. Air Force transports.

In Kabul, a ruthless Taliban commander named Rahman tightens his grip through fear, propaganda, and violence. As Ben builds an underground network of parents, teachers, and Afghan partners willing to risk everything, each extraction brings him closer to exposure and capture. Resistance takes unexpected forms: whispered lessons in hidden classrooms, defiance written in chalk, and courage carried in the laughter of children. With danger mounting and loyalties shifting, Ben must reconcile the hardened soldier he was with the compassionate educator he has become.

Jeffrey Conrad stated, "This novel celebrates two lives that many would consider incompatible: the special operations soldier who has seen the darkest days of combat and the educator who serves students with special needs in a world defined by compassion. I wanted to show how a hardened combat veteran can also exhibit deep love and care for others, and to honor the strength and resilience of everyone caught in the fight for human dignity."

The novel occupies a space alongside the work of Vince Flynn, Brad Thor, and Brad Taylor, but distinguishes itself through a protagonist whose moral complexity extends well beyond the battlefield. Readers who follow real-world conflicts and care about the human cost of foreign policy decisions will find the story timely and grounded. Conrad draws on his own background as a former U.S. Army special operations officer with the 82nd Airborne Division and his career as an educator holding a doctoral degree in education, lending the narrative an authenticity rare in the genre.

The Last Lesson is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

About the Author: JEFFREY CONRAD brings a rare combination of military and educational expertise to the thriller genre. A former U.S. Army special operations officer, he served in the famed 82nd Airborne Division with qualifications that include Airborne, Ranger, Air Assault, Jumpmaster, and Rotary-wing Aviator. After his military career, he became a dedicated educator, rising through the ranks as a secondary teacher, building principal, university-level instructor, and district office-level special education administrator. He holds undergraduate and doctoral degrees in education and graduate degrees in business and national security studies.



It was the intersection of these two vastly different worlds that drew Conrad to write The Last Lesson. Having lived the life of both a combat soldier and a champion for children with disabilities, he recognized a story that had never been told in military fiction: the journey of a man who must reconcile the warrior he was with the compassionate educator he has become. His debut novel channels that duality into a suspenseful, character-driven thriller set against the backdrop of post-withdrawal Afghanistan, where loyalty, sacrifice, and the transformative power of learning collide with the brutal realities of the fight against terror.



Jeff and his wife divide their time between homes in Coastal Delaware and Charleston, South Carolina. He’s an avid reader who also enjoys playing and listening to music and spending time outdoors participating in a variety of activities. His absolute favorite activity is spending time with his granddaughters. He supports causes related to veteran homelessness, food insecurity, and advancing educational opportunities for children. In addition to his novel The Last Lesson, Conrad has also written two illustrated children’s books to engage young readers and introduce them to the wonders of South Carolina’s Lowcountry region. Follow Jeffrey Conrad for updates on new releases.

Media Contact: publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, Jeffrey Conrad

Attachment