Sierra Donor Services New Mexico Honors Local Donor Heroes During National Multicultural Donor Awareness Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the month of August, Sierra Donor Services New Mexico recognizes National Multicultural Donor Awareness Month by honoring the diverse donor heroes in the state who give the gift of life through organ, eye and tissue donation. Sierra Donor Services also wants to underscore the critical need for donors within multicultural communities so more lives can be saved.

In New Mexico, nearly 440 people are currently waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. Reflecting the state's diversity, 78% of these patients come from multicultural backgrounds, including Hispanic/Latino, Native American, African American and Asian/Pacific Islander communities. While 56% of New Mexico residents are registered organ donors, significant gaps remain. Because the genetic markers needed for organ matching are inherited, a larger and more diverse donor pool gives every patient a better chance of finding a compatible, life-saving match.

“National Multicultural Donor Awareness Month is a powerful reminder of the incredible donor heroes across our communities who choose to give the gift of life,” said Sean Van Slyck, CEO of Sierra Donor Services New Mexico. “In our state, nearly 80% of those urgently waiting for a life-saving transplant are from diverse communities, and they frequently face longer wait times for a compatible genetic match. A single donor holds the power to save up to eight lives and restore health to dozens more. Choosing to be an organ donor isn't just a personal choice; it creates a lasting legacy of health and healing that protects the future of our entire community.”

Sierra Donor Services New Mexico is the federally appointed nonprofit that works around the clock to facilitate organ donation and guide families through the process. Throughout August, the organization observes the month with awareness campaigns and community events across the region, working alongside faith leaders, community organizations and multicultural media partners to answer questions, address concerns and share organ donor hero stories in the languages and spaces where communities gather.

Everyone has the ability to become an organ and tissue donor, and just one donor can save up to eight lives and improve the lives of 75 others. To find out more, visit DonateLifeNM.org or RegisterMe.org. Or ask about becoming an organ donor when you obtain or renew a driver’s license or ID card.

About Sierra Donor Services New Mexico

Sierra Donor Services New Mexico serves two million people in the state of New Mexico. We are an exceptional team of professionals dedicated to saving and improving lives by connecting organ and tissue donations to the patients who need them. We strive to extend the reach of each generous donor’s gift to those who are always profoundly grateful for them.

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Ty McMahon

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