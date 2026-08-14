MemoHoney Update 2026 Introduces a Ten-Ingredient Supplement Format as Part of Its Portfolio Expansion

New York City, NY, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemoHoney has introduced a dietary supplement formulated around ten botanical, nutritional and functional ingredients intended to complement everyday routines focused on memory, concentration and mental clarity.

Official Website: https://memo-honey.shop/

Memo Honey, the capsule formula combines Bacopa Monnieri, Alpha-GPC, Lion's Mane, Green Tea Extract, Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Bilberry, Vitamin B6, Coleus Forskohlii, Cinnamon Bark and Himalayan pink salt. According to information published by MemoHoney, the product is designed for adults seeking nutritional support for healthy cognitive function as part of a balanced lifestyle.

MemoHoney is positioned as a dietary supplement rather than a medicine or treatment. The product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent dementia, Alzheimer's disease, mild cognitive impairment or other medical conditions. The company advises individuals with memory problems that interfere with daily life to seek appropriate medical evaluation.

A Formula Built Around Ten Ingredients

MemoHoney's formulation brings together ingredients with different nutritional and botanical characteristics.

Bacopa Monnieri is an herb traditionally used in Ayurvedic wellness practices. Its naturally occurring bacosides have been the subject of research concerning memory retention and learning. MemoHoney includes the botanical as part of its broader approach to everyday cognitive wellness.

Alpha-GPC provides a source of choline. Choline is a nutrient involved in several normal physiological processes, including the production of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter involved in nervous-system function. The ingredient is therefore included as part of the formula's nutritional approach to memory and cognitive function.

Lion's Mane, a functional mushroom, is another component of the formulation. Research interest surrounding Lion's Mane has included its relationship with nerve growth factor signaling and neurological health. MemoHoney incorporates the mushroom alongside its botanical and nutritional ingredients.

Green Tea Extract contributes naturally occurring polyphenols, including catechins such as EGCG. Green tea compounds have been widely studied for their antioxidant properties. The extract also naturally contains small amounts of caffeine, although MemoHoney states that it does not add caffeine anhydrous to the formula.

Acetyl-L-Carnitine is an acetylated form of the amino-acid derivative L-carnitine. It participates in cellular energy metabolism and is included in MemoHoney as part of the formula's nutritional support for normal cellular function.

Bilberry provides naturally occurring anthocyanins and other plant compounds. Bilberries have traditionally been associated with nutritional support for eye and vascular health, while their antioxidant characteristics have also been investigated in scientific research.

Vitamin B6 is an essential vitamin involved in normal metabolism and neurotransmitter synthesis. It also contributes to normal psychological function and the normal functioning of the nervous system.

Coleus Forskohlii is a botanical traditionally used in various wellness practices. Its inclusion adds another plant-derived component to the formula's overall botanical profile.

Cinnamon Bark provides another traditional botanical ingredient. Cinnamon has been studied in connection with several aspects of normal metabolic function and is included in MemoHoney as part of its broader plant-based formulation.

The final ingredient is Himalayan pink salt, which provides a source of sodium and contributes to the overall composition of the capsule formula.

Supporting a Consistent Daily Routine

MemoHoney is designed around a simple daily serving. Information published on the product website states that the recommended serving is two capsules per day with water, preferably in the morning with breakfast. Each bottle contains 60 capsules, corresponding to a 30-day supply at the stated serving size.

The company emphasizes consistency as part of using the product. This approach reflects the broader role dietary supplements can play in a person's routine: they are intended to complement, rather than replace, established healthy habits.

Adequate sleep, regular physical activity, a varied and balanced diet, hydration and continued mental engagement remain important components of overall wellbeing. A dietary supplement should be considered within that broader context.

MemoHoney's website also notes that individual experiences can differ and that the ingredients in the formula have been studied over different periods and under different research conditions. Consequently, the presence of an ingredient in the formula should not be interpreted as a guarantee of a particular outcome for an individual consumer.

An Ingredient-Focused Approach

The formulation reflects an interest in combining botanical ingredients with established nutritional compounds rather than relying on a single ingredient.

The company describes four general areas associated with the formula: nutritional support related to normal neurotransmitter function, botanical support for learning and memory, ingredients associated with normal cellular energy and circulation, and antioxidant compounds.

These descriptions are intended to explain the role of the ingredients within the formulation and should not be interpreted as claims that MemoHoney can prevent or treat a disease.

The distinction is particularly important when discussing products associated with memory and cognitive health. Normal forgetfulness can occur for many reasons, while persistent or worsening memory difficulties may have medical causes that require professional assessment. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for diagnosis or treatment by a qualified healthcare professional.

Manufacturing and Product Information

According to information provided on the MemoHoney website , the product is manufactured and packaged in the United States at a facility following Good Manufacturing Practice standards. The company also identifies the product as containing no artificial colors or fillers.

The product is supplied in vegetable capsules. The published directions state that users should take two capsules daily with a full glass of water and should not exceed the recommended serving.

The company further advises consumers to store the product in a cool, dry location away from direct sunlight.

As with dietary supplements generally, consumers should consider their individual circumstances before adding a new product to their routine. MemoHoney's published guidance recommends consulting a doctor or pharmacist before use for people who are pregnant or nursing, individuals under 18, and people taking prescription medication. Particular caution is advised for individuals using blood thinners, blood-pressure medication, diabetes medication or antidepressants because botanical ingredients can interact with medicines.

Transparency Around Intended Use

MemoHoney is intended for healthy adults seeking nutritional support for memory, focus and mental clarity. The product is not presented as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease, dementia or mild cognitive impairment.

This distinction is reflected in the product's published disclaimer, which states that its claims have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and that the supplement is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease.

Consumers considering any dietary supplement should review its ingredients, serving instructions and applicable warnings and should seek professional advice when appropriate.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MemoHoney?

MemoHoney is a dietary supplement formulated with a combination of botanical, nutritional and functional ingredients. The formula includes Bacopa Monnieri, Alpha-GPC, Lion's Mane, Green Tea Extract, Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Bilberry, Vitamin B6, Coleus Forskohlii, Cinnamon Bark and Himalayan pink salt. It is intended to complement a healthy lifestyle and provide nutritional support related to everyday cognitive wellness.

What ingredients are included in MemoHoney?

The formula contains ten listed ingredients: Bacopa Monnieri, Alpha-GPC, Lion's Mane, Green Tea Extract, Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Bilberry, Vitamin B6, Coleus Forskohlii, Cinnamon Bark and Himalayan pink salt. Each ingredient has a different nutritional or botanical profile and is included as part of the overall formulation.

What is Bacopa Monnieri?

Bacopa Monnieri is a botanical traditionally used in Ayurvedic practices. Its naturally occurring compounds, including bacosides, have been studied in relation to memory and learning. The ingredient is included in MemoHoney as part of its botanical formulation.

What is Alpha-GPC?

Alpha-GPC is a source of choline. Choline is an essential nutrient involved in normal physiological processes, including the production of acetylcholine and normal nervous-system function. Alpha-GPC is included in MemoHoney as part of its nutritional approach to cognitive wellness.

What is Lion's Mane?

Lion's Mane is a functional mushroom that has been used in traditional wellness practices. Scientific research has examined compounds in Lion's Mane in connection with nerve growth factor signaling and neurological function. Its inclusion in MemoHoney contributes a mushroom-derived component to the formula.

Why does the formula contain Green Tea Extract?

Green Tea Extract contains naturally occurring plant compounds, including polyphenols such as catechins. These compounds have been studied for their antioxidant properties. Green Tea Extract is one of the botanical ingredients included in MemoHoney.

What is Acetyl-L-Carnitine?

Acetyl-L-Carnitine is an acetylated form of L-carnitine, a compound involved in cellular energy metabolism. It is included in MemoHoney alongside the other nutritional and botanical ingredients.

What is Bilberry?

Bilberry is a dark-colored berry containing naturally occurring anthocyanins and other plant compounds. Bilberry has been studied for its antioxidant characteristics and has a history of use in traditional wellness practices. It forms part of MemoHoney's botanical ingredient profile.

Why is Vitamin B6 included?

Vitamin B6 is an essential vitamin involved in normal metabolism, nervous-system function and neurotransmitter synthesis. MemoHoney includes Vitamin B6 as its nutritional component alongside the botanical ingredients.

What are Coleus Forskohlii and Cinnamon Bark?

Coleus Forskohlii and Cinnamon Bark are botanical ingredients included in the MemoHoney formulation. Both have been used in traditional wellness practices and have been investigated in scientific research for different biological functions. Their inclusion does not mean that the finished supplement is intended to diagnose or treat a medical condition.

What is Himalayan pink salt doing in the formula?

Himalayan pink salt is included as one of the listed ingredients in the formulation. It provides sodium and contributes to the overall composition of the supplement.

Is MemoHoney a medicine?

No. MemoHoney is described as a dietary supplement rather than a medicine or medical treatment. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent dementia, Alzheimer's disease, mild cognitive impairment or any other disease.

Can MemoHoney treat memory loss?

MemoHoney should not be described as a treatment for memory loss or a diagnosed medical condition. Persistent or worsening memory difficulties, particularly problems that interfere with everyday activities, should be discussed with a qualified healthcare professional.

How should MemoHoney be used?

The product information states that the recommended serving is two capsules daily with water, preferably in the morning with breakfast. Users should follow the product's stated serving instructions and should not exceed the recommended serving.

Who should consult a healthcare professional before using MemoHoney?

The published product information advises people who are pregnant or nursing, individuals under 18, and people taking prescription medication to consult a doctor before use. It specifically advises additional caution for people taking blood thinners, blood-pressure medication, diabetes medication or antidepressants.

Does MemoHoney contain caffeine?

The product information states that MemoHoney contains no added caffeine anhydrous. However, Green Tea Extract naturally contains caffeine, meaning the formulation should not be characterized as completely caffeine-free without verified laboratory or label information.

Can individual results vary?

Yes. Responses to dietary supplements can differ between individuals. The presence of an ingredient in a supplement does not guarantee a particular result, and research on individual ingredients does not necessarily establish the same effect for the finished product.

How should MemoHoney be viewed as part of a healthy lifestyle?

A dietary supplement should be considered as one component of an overall healthy routine. Adequate sleep, regular physical activity, a balanced diet, hydration and ongoing mental activity are important aspects of general wellbeing. MemoHoney should not be presented as a substitute for these habits.

Where can readers find additional information about the formula?

Additional information about MemoHoney's ingredients, formulation and intended use is available through the company's official website. MemoHoney official website

Important note: MemoHoney is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. The information above is provided for general informational purposes and should not be presented as medical advice.

About MemoHoney

MemoHoney is a dietary supplement formulated with ten ingredients: Bacopa Monnieri, Alpha-GPC, Lion's Mane, Green Tea Extract, Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Bilberry, Vitamin B6, Coleus Forskohlii, Cinnamon Bark and Himalayan pink salt.

The formulation is intended to complement a healthy lifestyle by providing a combination of botanical compounds, functional ingredients and essential nutrients in a daily capsule format.

Additional product and ingredient information is available through the company's official website.

Official Website: https://memo-honey.shop/

Disclaimer: MemoHoney is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary. Consumers should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using dietary supplements when they have medical conditions, are pregnant or nursing, are under 18, or take prescription medications.



