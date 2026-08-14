Steel City Garage Doors Celebrates 70 Years of Garage Door Repair and Service

Pittsburgh, PA, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steel City Garage Doors, a Pittsburgh-based garage door repair and installation company, is celebrating 70 years in business, marking seven decades of providing residential and commercial garage door service throughout the region. As part of the milestone, the company is offering customers 5% off qualifying services, with savings of up to $150 during its anniversary sale.

Founded in 1956, Steel City Garage Doors has served generations of homeowners, businesses, property managers, and builders by helping keep garage door systems safe, reliable, and operational. The anniversary highlights the company's longstanding presence in the Pittsburgh area and its continued commitment to meeting the evolving needs of customers.

Over the past seven decades, garage door technology has changed significantly. What began as largely manual systems has evolved into a market that includes automatic openers, insulated garage doors, smart access technology, enhanced security features, and advanced safety mechanisms. Throughout those changes, Steel City Garage Doors has continued to provide installation, repair, replacement, and maintenance services for both residential and commercial properties.

Today, the company offers a range of garage door services, including garage door opener and spring repair and replacement, cable, roller, and track repair, panel replacement, preventive maintenance, emergency garage door repair, and new garage door installation.

The company says regular garage door maintenance remains an important part of protecting both safety and property security. Garage doors are among the largest moving systems in most homes and commercial buildings, and issues such as broken springs, damaged cables, faulty openers, or misaligned tracks can create safety hazards and disrupt daily operations.

"Reaching 70 years in business is a milestone we're incredibly proud of," said David Dvir, owner of Steel City Garage Doors. "Our success has always come from taking care of customers, standing behind our work, and treating every repair as if it matters. We are grateful to the homeowners and businesses throughout the Pittsburgh area who have trusted us for generations."

The company attributes its longevity to its local roots, customer relationships, and ability to adapt as garage door systems have become more advanced. Steel City Garage Doors continues to service both traditional and modern garage door systems, including smart openers, insulated doors, high-cycle springs, and commercial overhead doors.

"As garage door systems continue to evolve, our goal is to keep providing the same dependable service our customers have counted on for generations," Dvir said. "While the technology has changed, our focus on quality workmanship, safety, and customer service remains the same."

Steel City Garage Doors serves customers throughout the greater Pittsburgh region and continues to work with homeowners, commercial property owners, and businesses seeking dependable garage door repair, maintenance, and installation services.

Customers interested in learning more about the company's 70th anniversary promotion or scheduling service can visit https://steelcitygaragedoors.com .

About Steel City Garage Doors

Steel City Garage Doors is a Pittsburgh-based garage door repair and installation company founded in 1956. The company offers residential and commercial garage door services, including garage door spring repair, garage door opener repair and replacement, cable and track repair, preventive maintenance, emergency repairs, and new garage door installation. Steel City Garage Doors serves homeowners and businesses throughout the Pittsburgh area with a focus on safety, reliability, and long-term customer support.

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