Inflatable Party Magic Publishes Consumer Guide to Verifying Compliance Before Booking a Bounce House or Inflatable Rental

CLEBURNE, TX, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEBURNE, TX - August 14, 2026 -

Under Texas Occupations Code Chapter 2151, any company that rents inflatables commercially in the state is required to carry a minimum of $1 million in liability insurance per occurrence, pass an annual safety inspection conducted by a Texas Department of Insurance-approved inspector, and file an inspection certificate with TDI for each unit in its fleet. Operating without meeting those requirements is a Class B misdemeanor. A TDI compliance sticker, valid for one year, must be visibly displayed on each ride at every event.

Inflatable Party Magic, a Cleburne-based party and event rental company that has maintained continuous TDI compliance since its founding in 2002, is publishing a public guide to those verification steps. The company says its motivation is straightforward: most families who rent a bounce house or water slide for a birthday party have no awareness that the statutory requirements exist, and no routine way to check whether a vendor they found online or on social media meets them.

"Most parents have no idea this law exists," said Chanda McFarland, founder and President of Inflatable Party Magic. "They find a listing, the price looks good, and they book it. They have no way of knowing from a post whether that company has gone through the inspection process, whether it carries the required insurance, or whether the equipment has ever been evaluated by anyone. We think parents deserve to know what questions to ask."

TDI maintains a publicly searchable database of current amusement ride operators with valid compliance records, available at tdi.texas.gov. Families can search by company name or operator to confirm whether a vendor has a current compliance file on record with the state. A vendor that does not appear in TDI records, or that cannot produce a current compliance sticker upon request, may not be meeting the statutory requirements for commercial inflatable operation in Texas.

The costs associated with TDI compliance -- annual inspection fees, the $40 per-ride TDI filing fee, and liability insurance at the required $1 million minimum -- represent a material overhead expense for any rental business operating under the law. Whether pricing differences between vendors reflect operating efficiencies or differences in regulatory compliance is not something families can determine from a listing alone. The compliance database and the physical sticker on the equipment are the verifiable indicators the law provides for that purpose.

McFarland noted that verification takes less than two minutes using the TDI database. "You type in the company name and either they're there or they're not. If they're not in that database, that's a meaningful data point. We want every family planning an event to know that step exists before they hand over a deposit."

The Texas Department of Insurance amusement ride division has noted that compliance inspections are costly for operators, which creates an incentive for some commercial vendors to operate without completing the required annual filing. Families who book through social media listings, neighborhood groups, or informal referrals may have no way to distinguish compliant operators from non-compliant ones based on price or appearance alone. The TDI database is the only publicly available tool that provides that distinction.

McFarland noted that the practical stakes of the compliance question extend beyond insurance coverage. Inflatable Party Magic employs a full-time staff, including a dedicated cleaning crew, and maintains a documented five-step sanitization protocol applied to every unit after each rental. The protocol uses commercial-grade cleaners followed by hospital-grade EPA-approved disinfectants, requires complete drying before storage, and includes an on-site wipe-down performed by the delivery crew during setup. Written cleaning documentation is available to schools, churches, and corporate clients on request.

The company has operated continuously since 2002 and has accumulated more than 1,200 five-star Google reviews as of August 2026, verifiable at its Google Business Profile. Inflatable Party Magic's full TDI compliance documentation and safety standards are published on their website Safety Standards Page.

To verify any party rental vendor before booking, families can search the TDI amusement ride operator database at tdi.texas.gov, contact TDI directly at Amusements@tdi.texas.gov, or ask the rental company for its TDI Form AR-100 inspection certificate and the current compliance sticker number for each unit being rented. The sticker number and the company name on the sticker should match the vendor and the specific equipment being delivered.

About Inflatable Party Magic

Inflatable Party Magic LLC is a family-owned party and event rental company based in Cleburne, Texas. Founded in 2002 by Chanda McFarland, the company serves communities across North Texas under continuous TDI compliance. Its rental catalog includes bounce houses, water slides, obstacle courses, mechanical bulls, rock climbing walls, trackless trains, restroom trailers, stage rentals, tents, tables, chairs, carnival games, and portable mini golf. Trent McFarland serves as Vice President. For more information, visit their website or call (817) 800-8618.

###

For more information about Inflatable Party Magic, contact the company here:



Inflatable Party Magic

Chanda McFarland

817-800-8618

inflatablepartymagic@yahoo.com

2852 W FM 4, Cleburne, Tx 76033