Kraken Bond Highlights Window and Door Foam Sealant to Curb Household Air Leak and Heat Loss

CHANTILLY, VA, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHANTILLY, VA - August 14, 2026 -

As much as 33 percent of a home's heat loss can occur through leaky windows and doors, according to estimates from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. With the season shifting from cooling to heating, Chantilly, Virginia-based Kraken Bond is drawing attention to its window and door sealing products and to the role that unsealed gaps play in driving up residential energy consumption during the colder months.

The timing coincides with the period when many households begin fall maintenance and inspect their homes for drafts. Gaps that form around window and door frames, whether through original construction tolerances or settling and material movement over time, allow conditioned air to escape and outdoor air to enter. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR program estimates that homeowners who air seal their homes and add insulation can save an average of 15 percent on heating and cooling costs, underscoring how much of a household's energy budget is tied to the building envelope. Information about the product line and related weatherization topics is available at krakenbond.net.

The issue often goes unnoticed until a utility bill climbs. Frames expand and contract with temperature swings, and the small openings that result can accumulate across an entire house. Sealing those openings addresses one of the more common and correctable sources of energy loss in residential structures.

Kraken Bond's window door foam sealant is engineered specifically for the gaps found around window and door frames. The formulation expands to fill irregular openings, then remains flexible enough to accommodate the frame movement caused by seasonal temperature changes. Once cured, it can be trimmed and painted, allowing it to blend with surrounding finishes. The product is intended for both new construction and retrofit weatherization work.

The applications extend beyond conventional homes. Homeowners preparing for the fall and winter heating season represent a primary audience, and recreational vehicle and outdoor enthusiasts often use similar sealing methods on camper windows and doors before placing units into cold storage. In both cases, the objective is the same: closing the openings that let treated air out and weather in.

"Sealing around windows and doors is one of the most overlooked steps in preparing a home for winter, and it is also one of the most direct," said Michael Harrison, Director of Technical Services at Kraken Bond LLC. "A foam sealant that stays flexible after curing matters more than the initial application, since window and door frames keep shifting with every temperature swing through the heating season. Materials that harden or crack after the first cold snap end up reopening the same gaps homeowners just paid to close."

Proper application involves cleaning the gap, applying the foam in measured amounts to account for expansion, and allowing adequate cure time before trimming and finishing. Because the foam conforms to irregular shapes, it can address openings that rigid materials leave incompletely sealed.

Kraken Bond maintains an active presence on Facebook, where the company shares application guidance, seasonal maintenance topics, and product information. Additional detail on the sealing line and related construction chemicals can be found through Kraken Bond on Facebook.

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Kraken Bond is a producer of adhesives, sealants, polyurethane foams, waterproofing, and heat insulation products serving the construction and industrial sectors. The company offers a comprehensive range of solutions including spray foam insulation, caulk and sealant products, foam sealants, adhesives, specialty chemicals, and related accessories. Based in Manassas, Virginia, Kraken Bond focuses on developing chemical solutions that enhance efficiency and deliver reliable performance for professional contractors and industrial applications.

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For more information about Kraken Bond, contact the company here:



Kraken Bond

Kraken Bond

(571) 445-5665

hello@krakenbond.net

13905 Willard Road, Chantilly, VA 20151, United States