Participation notifications by Citigroup Inc.

 | Source: Solvay S.A. Solvay S.A.

Brussels, August 14, 2026, 17:45 CEST - regulated information

In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), Citigroup Inc. recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that they crossed the threshold of 3%.

Here is a summary of the notifications:

Date on which the threshold is crossedVoting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal
August 10, 2026---
August 11, 20260.36%2.68%3.04%

The latest notification, dated August 13, 2026, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification:
    • Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
  • Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: August 11, 2026
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% upwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Additional information: crossing above 3% which is the lowest threshold per the issuer’s articles of association
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: Citigroup Inc., 1209 North Orange Street in Wilmington, Delaware 19801, USA

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held are available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

  

Contacts

Investor relations

Geoffroy d’Oultremont: +32 478 88 32 96
Vincent Toussaint: +33 6 74 87 85 65
Charlotte Vandevenne: +32 471 68 01 66
investor.relations@solvay.com

Media relations

Peter Boelaert: +32 479 30 91 59
Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen: +32 484 65 30 47
media.relations@solvay.com

About Solvay 

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of around 8,400 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world’s most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay’s unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.3 billion in net sales in 2025, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

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Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

Attachments


Attachments

20260810-Citi notification 20260811-Citi notification Press release in pdf
GlobeNewswire

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