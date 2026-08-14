Canon Collectibles Opens Chicago Flagship, Bringing Topps Direct Partnership and Premium Sports Card Experience to the Gold Coast

CHICAGO, IL, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO, IL - August 14, 2026 -

Canon Collectibles, a premier destination for luxury sports cards and rare collectibles, has officially opened its new flagship location at 916 N. State Street in Chicago's Gold Coast, directly across from the Waldorf Astoria Chicago and steps from Oak Street's renowned luxury shopping district.

Originally founded in Beverly Hills, Canon Collectibles has built a reputation for offering premium sports cards, trusted expertise and a personalized collecting experience. The company serves professional athletes, experienced collectors, sports enthusiasts and individuals entering the hobby for the first time.

The Beverly Hills location has welcomed prominent figures from across sports and entertainment, including Michael Rubin, Dana White, Caleb Williams and Logan Paul, while becoming known for exceptional inventory, significant transactions and a highly personalized collecting experience.

The Chicago flagship represents the next evolution of that concept.

Designed to sit at the intersection of sports, culture, collecting and luxury retail, Canon Collectibles Chicago offers an environment where visitors can discover sought-after cards, learn more about the collectibles market and connect with others who share their passion for sports history.

As a Topps Direct Partner, Canon Collectibles gives collectors access to the newest Topps product releases beginning on release day, making the Chicago flagship a year-round destination for the hobby's most anticipated launches.

Beyond new releases, the store is designed to serve as a gathering place for Chicago's collecting community through product launches, educational conversations, athlete appearances, private events and community programming.

Located in the heart of Chicago's Gold Coast, Canon Collectibles is positioned to become a leading destination for sports cards, trading cards and premium collectibles in Chicago. The flagship brings together modern releases, rare and high-value cards, graded collectibles and sought-after products spanning baseball, basketball, football and other major sports.

For collectors searching for a sports card shop in Chicago, the State Street location combines access to premium inventory with knowledgeable service and a luxury retail experience designed for both seasoned hobbyists and new collectors. Guests can explore the latest Topps releases, discover investment-grade sports cards and learn more about authentication, grading, market trends and the evolving world of sports memorabilia.

The opening also expands Canon Collectibles' national presence while establishing a permanent home within Chicago's deeply rooted sports culture. With proximity to West Loop, River North, the Magnificent Mile and Oak Street, the new store creates a central destination for local collectors, visiting sports fans, professional athletes and anyone looking to experience the growing collectibles market firsthand.

The Gold Coast flagship is also designed to serve collectors from across the greater Chicago market, including the North Shore, Hinsdale, Oak Brook, Naperville, Lake Forest, Highland Park, Winnetka, Wilmette and surrounding suburbs. By bringing its Beverly Hills model to Chicago, Canon Collectibles aims to connect the city's downtown collecting community with enthusiasts throughout the North Shore and western suburbs, establishing a regional destination for collectors, athletes, families and sports fans across Chicagoland.

About Canon Collectibles

Canon Collectibles is a premier destination for luxury sports cards, authenticated sports memorabilia and rare collectibles. With locations in Beverly Hills and Chicago's Gold Coast, the company serves professional athletes, experienced collectors, sports enthusiasts and individuals entering the hobby for the first time.

Canon Collectibles combines exceptional inventory, trusted expertise and personalized service with a commitment to building community around sports, culture and the stories behind the world's most memorable athletes and moments.

For more information, please visit canoncollectibles.com or follow @canoncollectibles on Instagram.

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For more information about Canon Collectibles, contact the company here:



Canon Collectibles

Guy Starkman

(312) 285-2460

info@canoncollectibles.com

916 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610