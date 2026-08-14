AppFolio Names Amazon Web Services its Preferred Cloud Provider

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF), the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, today announced it has named Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider.



The AppFolio Performance Platform — its systems of record, action, and growth, along with its AI-native architecture and AppFolio Realm , its full suite of AI capabilities — runs on AWS, giving its nearly 23,000 customers confidence in the reliability, security, and continued innovation their businesses demand.

The infrastructure behind real estate performance



AppFolio’s Performance Ecosystem Report shows the average property management leader spends two-thirds of their time on reactive, routine work. It’s one sign of the Property Performance Gap, and closing it requires AI that understands real estate from the ground up.



The AI-native architecture of AppFolio is built on four layers:

Domain logic encodes the rules and relationships of real estate directly into the platform

encodes the rules and relationships of real estate directly into the platform A data model connects everything across a customer’s business in one unified model

connects everything across a customer’s business in one unified model Business context mirrors each operator’s SOPs, agreements, and transaction history

mirrors each operator’s SOPs, agreements, and transaction history Governance keeps every AI within operator permissions and compliance policies



AppFolio and AWS collaborate closely on feature development — not just on individual services, but on how those services come together to deliver new AppFolio products. The AppFolio data model runs on Express Brokers for Amazon MSK, the high-throughput messaging infrastructure behind every AI action. As an early adopter, AppFolio worked directly with AWS to shape the product to its performance standards, a collaboration that has strengthened platform reliability and expanded AppFolio’s ability to manage data across its customers’ real estate portfolios.



Real performance, at scale



AppFolio customers are already benefiting through better results. More than 99% are now using some part of AppFolio Realm. Within Realm, Realm-X delivers the platform’s agentic AI capabilities — including Realm-X Performers, which handle the major domains of property management under human monitoring and supervision, and Realm-X Flows, the orchestration layer that routes and automates work.



Amazon Bedrock plays a central role in how AppFolio delivers Realm-X responsibly at scale, providing the governance, safety, and compliance controls the platform requires. Bedrock also gives AppFolio access to the industry’s leading foundation models, with the flexibility to evaluate, adopt, and switch between state-of-the-art AI as it evolves, without rebuilding the platform to do it. That’s how AppFolio stays at the frontier of what AI can do for real estate. Anthropic’s Claude is one example: AppFolio’s use of Claude on Amazon Bedrock is detailed in a published case study .



“The AppFolio Performance Platform is built to close the Property Performance Gap,” said Matthew Baird, Chief Technology Officer, AppFolio. “Our AI-native architecture, our unified data model, our ability to deliver Realm-X responsibly at scale — all of it runs on AWS. Naming AWS our preferred cloud provider reflects how deeply that infrastructure is embedded in what we’re building and where we’re going.”



“AppFolio’s AI-native platform is transforming how property managers run their businesses every day,” said Rich Geraffo, Vice President and Managing Director, AWS North America. “AWS is proud to provide the cloud foundation that helps AppFolio push the boundaries of what agentic AI can do for an entire industry, with the reliability and governance their customers expect.”



About AppFolio

AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative performance platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com.

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pr@appfolio.com