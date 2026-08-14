Sierra Donor Services Honors Local Donor Heroes During National Multicultural Donor Awareness Month

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the month of August, Sierra Donor Services (SDS) and Donate Life California recognize National Multicultural Donor Awareness Month by honoring the diverse donor heroes in the state who give the gift of life through organ, eye and tissue donation. These organizations also want to underscore the critical need for donors within multicultural communities so more lives can be saved.

In California, there are nearly 20,000 people waiting on a lifesaving organ transplant. Of those, 80% of patients on the waitlist are from African American, Hispanic, Asian/Pacific Islander and Native American communities but only 34% of Californians who have said “yes” to being an organ donor are from communities of color. Because the genetic markers used to match donors and recipients are inherited, a larger and more diverse registry gives every patient a better chance at a compatible, lifesaving match.

“National Multicultural Donor Awareness Month is a time to honor the donor heroes from every community who made the decision to save lives, and to talk openly about the need for more organ donors,” said Sean Van Slyck, CEO of Sierra Donor Services. “80% of the Californians waiting for a transplant are patients of color, and they often wait longer for a compatible match. One decision can save up to eight lives and improve more than 75 others. When you make the decision to be an organ donor and share your wishes with your loved ones, you bring hope directly to your neighbors and your community.”

SDS is the federally appointed nonprofit that works around the clock to facilitate organ donation and guide families through the process. Throughout August, SDS observes the month with awareness campaigns and community events across the region, working alongside faith leaders, community organizations and multicultural media partners to answer questions, address concerns and share organ donor hero stories in the languages and spaces where communities gather.

Everyone has the ability to become an organ and tissue donor, and just one donor can save up to eight lives and improve the lives of 75 others. To find out more, visit SierraDonor.org or RegisterMe.org. Or ask about becoming an organ donor when you obtain or renew a driver’s license or ID card.

About Sierra Donor Services

Sierra Donor Services (SDS) serves nearly three million people in Northern California and Northern Nevada. We are an exceptional team of professionals dedicated to saving and improving lives by connecting organ and tissue donation to the patients who need them. We strive to extend the reach of each generous donor’s gift to those who are always profoundly grateful for them.

Media Contact

Jack Ortner

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