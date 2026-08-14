Belgian company Bonami makes mannequins circular — and virtually unbreakable

Aalter, EAST FLANDERS, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the fashion industry works to reduce its environmental impact, one highly visible part of the retail experience is often overlooked: the mannequin.

Bonami Mannequins

Mannequins are used intensively, frequently moved and repeatedly dressed. Conventional models can become chipped or broken, leaving retailers with damaged noses, missing fingers and displays that no longer present garments at their best. At the end of their useful life, they may simply become waste.

Belgian family-owned company Bonami set out to solve both the environmental and operational sides of that problem. Following years of development, the company created Bonplast, a proprietary material that enables mannequins to be fully recyclable while also being engineered to remain in use for years.

At the end of a Bonplast mannequin’s lifecycle, the material can be used again to make a new mannequin or another display product. Production offcuts are also repurposed into personalised, durable clothes hangers. The result is a closed-loop approach designed to keep material in circulation and minimise waste.

Designed for the realities of retail

Bonami’s circular design also addresses everyday challenges on the shop floor. Bonplast mannequins are:

● Virtually unbreakable: helping stores maintain polished displays without common chips, breaks or missing fingers.

● Lightweight: making mannequins easier for retail teams to move and reposition.

● Faster to dress: thanks to a magnetic assembly system that helps save time during visual-merchandising changes.

● Shaped for presentation: with a considered fit that helps garments look their best on the shop floor.

● Designed for circularity: so material can return to use in a new mannequin or another display product.

A more resilient display system

By combining durability, ease of use and material recovery, Bonami aims to extend the useful life of retail mannequins while reducing the need for replacement. For retailers, that means consistently well-maintained displays and fewer damaged units. For the wider industry, it offers a practical route towards a more circular visual-merchandising system.

Bonami Mannequins

About Bonami

Bonami is a Belgian family-owned company specialising in mannequins and retail display solutions. Its proprietary Bonplast material is designed to combine long-term durability with full recyclability and closed-loop reuse. Production offcuts are repurposed into personalised, durable clothes hangers.

Press Inquiries

Divine Bonami

info [at] bonami.be

+32 (0)9 325 05 13

https://www.bonami.be/

Léon Bekaertlaan 26

9880 Aalter – Belgium