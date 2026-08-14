LEVAFX Launches a UK Prop Trading Firm Built to Strip Out the Rules That Trip Traders Up — No Time Limits, No Minimum Days, and Payouts in Crypto

London, LONDON, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEVAFX LTD, a proprietary trading firm registered in England and Wales (Company No. 17355265), today announced the public launch of a funded-trader program designed to remove restrictive rules that have long frustrated retail traders. LEVAFX offers evaluations with no time limit, no minimum trading days, a profit split of up to 90%, and payouts settled in cryptocurrency, all backed by a new transparency program, Leva Awards, that lets anyone independently verify a trader’s results at levaawards.com.

Logo

Proprietary trading firms let skilled traders trade the firm’s capital for a share of the profits after passing an evaluation, but the sector has faced complaints about restrictive fine print and changing conditions once a trader succeeds. Founder Harsh Goyal knows the problem firsthand. After earning six figures in payouts across other prop firms, he says several of those payouts were refused, an experience that pushed him to build his own firm, on its own trading technology, with a rulebook that stays fixed once a trader starts winning.

“I built LEVAFX to be the firm I wish I’d had. I passed, I made the money, and then the goalposts moved, so I removed the fine print. Two simple risk rules, shown before you pay, and nothing changes after you succeed. To my knowledge, no other prop firm has stripped the rulebook back this far. And because our industry has a trust problem, we made every result verifiable. Don’t take our word for it, check it yourself.”

Harsh Goyal, Founder, LEVAFX LTD

Rather than layering on conditions, LEVAFX keeps evaluations to a clear, upfront risk framework: a maximum drawdown limit and a daily drawdown limit, both disclosed before purchase. The program also removes the time pressure that can cause traders to fail on technicalities rather than trading skill. Traders can trade gold, Bitcoin, and major forex pairs against live market prices on LEVAFX’s own platform, while funded traders keep up to 90% of the profits, with payouts settled in cryptocurrency (USDC and USDT).

WHAT MAKES LEVAFX DIFFERENT

No time limit and no minimum trading days: Traders can complete evaluations at their own pace.

Traders can complete evaluations at their own pace. A simple, upfront risk framework: Rules are shown before purchase and remain unchanged after a trader becomes profitable.

Rules are shown before purchase and remain unchanged after a trader becomes profitable. Up to 90% profit split: Payouts are settled in cryptocurrency (USDC or USDT).

Payouts are settled in cryptocurrency (USDC or USDT). Built on LEVAFX’s own trading technology: Traders can access gold, Bitcoin, and major forex pairs using live market prices.

Traders can access gold, Bitcoin, and major forex pairs using live market prices. Verifiable proof: Every pass and payout can be independently confirmed through Leva Awards at levaawards.com.

The Leva Awards program is central to LEVAFX’s transparency initiative. Each milestone a trader reaches, including passing the evaluation, becoming funded, and receiving a payout, is issued as a uniquely numbered certificate that anyone can verify online. The program is designed to provide independently accessible evidence of trader results.

ABOUT LEVAFX

LEVAFX LTD is a proprietary trading firm registered in England and Wales (Company No. 17355265) and headquartered in London. LEVAFX evaluates traders on simulated accounts against live market prices. Traders who meet the targets within clear, upfront risk limits are funded and share in the profits, with payouts settled in cryptocurrency. Results can be verified through the firm’s Leva Awards program.

Learn more at levafx.com and verify certificates at levaawards.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

LEVAFX LTD

Press & Media

Email: support@levafx.com

Web: levafx.com

LEVAFX LTD | Registered in England & Wales, Company No. 17355265 | London, United Kingdom | levafx.com

Evaluations are conducted on simulated accounts. Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for everyone. Nothing in this release constitutes financial or investment advice