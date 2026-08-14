PEDEVCO Announces its Participation in the 2026 EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED) (“PEDEVCO” or the “Company”), a domestic energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic oil and gas assets in the Rocky Mountain region, today announced that the management team will participate in the 2026 EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference taking place August 18–19, 2026.

Members of management will host investor meetings on-site during the conference. An updated investor presentation is available on the Company’s website at https://www.pedevco.com/investors.

To request a meeting with the PEDEVCO team, please reach out to your EnerCom representative or the Company’s investor relations team at PED@elevate-ir.com.

Full event details are listed below.

2026 EnerCom Denver

Denver, Colorado

August 18-19, 2026

About PEDEVCO Corp.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED) is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic oil and gas assets in the Rocky Mountain region. The Company’s principal assets include its D-J Basin assets in southeastern Wyoming and northern Colorado, its Powder River Basin assets in northeastern Wyoming, and its Permian Basin assets in eastern New Mexico, collectively representing over 300,000 net acres. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information about PEDEVCO can be found at www.pedevco.com.

Media Contact:

PEDEVCO Corp.

(713) 221-1768

PR@pedevco.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Laurent Weil

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

PED@elevate-ir.com