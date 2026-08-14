Crowd Street Announces Availability of Flexible Credit Income Fund from Oak Hill Advisors, Further Expanding Investment Opportunities for Members

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowd Street, a private market investment platform providing investors with access to private market investment opportunities, today announced the launch of T. Rowe Price OHA Flexible Credit Income Fund “OFLEX” (Ticker: OFLAX) on its platform.

With this addition, Crowd Street expands its catalog of funds, further broadening the scope of investment opportunities available to accredited investors. The fund, representing $250M in net asset value as of June 30, 2026, opens the door to private and public credit for self-directed investors, an option that, historically, has been more commonly associated with institutional portfolios and Class A shares are now available directly to accredited investors for the first time.

“As interest and demand for private market investment strategies continue, we need to ensure that Crowd Street is offering its members a variety of investment opportunities that can help meet their needs,” said John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street. “In partnering with T. Rowe Price to bring this fund to our platform, Crowd Street members now have access to yet another professionally managed strategy from a globally-recognized firm. Now, investors have a way to evaluate credit strategies that may otherwise be difficult to access directly.”

With $112 billion assets under management , Oak Hill Advisors shares Crowd Street’s commitment to creating access for self-directed investors for strategies historically associated with institutional portfolios. OFLEX is a multi-strategy investment approach that provides a single point of entry into the broad alternative credit universe, with the flexibility to invest in private and public credit markets. OFLEX marks the continued partnership of T. Rowe Price and OHA as they expand their alternative investment capabilities globally.

“Multi-strategy credit investing has been core to OHA’s DNA since inception,” said Glenn August, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of OHA. “OFLEX is built to seek to capitalize on our best ideas across the OHA platform, applying a consistent investment process and a rigorous focus on risk management as we pursue stable, income-generating investments across both liquid and private credit markets.”

To date, Crowd Street has expanded its platform’s suite of funds to seven, including recently launched strategies with Stepstone , Nuveen , and Neuberger . With the addition of OHA to this roster, Crowd Street members can further access a growing number of professionally managed funds.

T. Rowe Price OHA Flexible Credit Income Fund “OFLEX”

The T. Rowe Price OHA Flexible Credit Income Fund “OFLEX” (Ticker: OFLAX) is a registered investment vehicle that provides individual investors with access to a mix of credit-focused opportunities across both privately negotiated and publicly traded markets. The portfolio spans several areas of the credit market, including senior direct loans, subordinated financing, asset-backed investments, structured products, and other opportunistic credit transactions. The fund is designed to give investors exposure to strategies more commonly associated with institutional portfolios.

The portfolio takes a flexible approach to allocating capital with a strategy that spans different market cycles and economic conditions. The fund operates as a continuously offered interval fund and provides monthly distributions, although payment amounts and timing are determined by the board and are not assured. Distributions are also not guaranteed and may be funded from sources other than investment income, as described in the fund’s offering documents.

While access to the private market industry expands, Crowd Street remains committed to educating investors so they can make more informed, self-directed investment decisions. To support this need, Crowd Street has introduced a new Education Center to help investors better navigate the private markets, launched financial literacy initiatives in New York and Pittsburgh , and hosted a dedicated educational series with investment consultant Callan .

As part of its commitment to investor education , Crowd Street has published resources on private market investing, including a Guide to Private Equity Investing and a Guide to Private Credit Investing . These guides provide general educational information about these asset classes, including key considerations for accredited investors. These materials are for informational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice.

For more information, visit https://crowdstreet.com/ .

About Crowd Street

Crowd Street provides eligible, self-directed investors access to self-directed private market investments. The platform offers a marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically primarily been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these available opportunities, Crowd Street is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience – helping eligible investors evaluate private market opportunities through a self-directed platform.



Like all private market and credit investments, OFLEX involves risks, including loss of principal, limited liquidity, credit risk, market risk, and risks associated with privately negotiated investments. Investors should review the fund’s offering documents carefully before investing.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. It is not investment advice, a recommendation, or a statement about the suitability of any investment for any person. Any offering is made only pursuant to the applicable offering documents, which should be reviewed carefully, including the discussion of risks, fees, expenses, and investment limitations. Private market investments are speculative, involve risk, including possible loss of principal, and may be illiquid. Availability of any investment opportunity is subject to investor eligibility requirements and applicable law. Consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus containing this and other information, call 1-800-541-5299 or visit www.troweprice.com .

About Oak Hill Advisors

Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) is a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager with over 30 years of investment experience. OHA works with institutions and individuals and seeks to implement credit strategies across market environments. OHA manages approximately $112 billion of assets across credit strategies, including private credit, high yield bonds, leveraged loans, stressed and distressed debt and collateralized loan obligations as of March 31, 2026. OHA’s emphasis on long-term partnerships with companies, sponsors and other partners provides access to a proprietary opportunity set, allowing for customized credit solutions across market cycles. With over 400 experienced professionals, OHA brings a collaborative approach to offering investors a single platform to meet their diverse credit needs.

About T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price is a global investment management firm that provides a range of investment advisory, retirement, and wealth management services to individual investors, financial professionals, institutions, and intermediaries. Founded in 1937, the firm manages assets across equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative investment strategies, with a focus on active management and long-term investing. T. Rowe Price emphasizes fundamental research, disciplined risk management, and client-focused decision-making, with a philosophy centered on helping investors pursue long-term financial objectives over time.

Media Contact

LaunchSquad

crowdstreet@launchsquad.com