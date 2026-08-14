TEGNA Stations Receive Four National Edward R. Murrow Awards

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) today announced its stations have won four 2026 National Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in broadcast journalism. The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

"Our journalists tell stories that make a difference and enrich the lives of the people we serve," said Raquel Amparo, senior vice president of content at TEGNA. "Every day, our news teams show up for their communities: holding power accountable, asking the questions that matter most, and celebrating the people and places that make a community special. If there's a meaningful and relevant story to be told, our teams bring it to our viewers."

The prestigious Murrow Awards “recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.”

TEGNA stations’ National Edward R. Murrow Award winners are:

KARE – Minneapolis: Hard News, Large Market Television for “A Perfect Heart.” The investigation exposes how the Mayo Clinic gave patient Noah Leopold a heart from an overdose victim and then purposely neglected to report post-transplant failure to the FDA to avoid bad publicity. His family's federal lawsuit accuses Mayo of withholding critical information before Noah consented to surgery.



– Minneapolis: Hard News, Large Market Television for “A Perfect Heart.” The investigation exposes how the Mayo Clinic gave patient Noah Leopold a heart from an overdose victim and then purposely neglected to report post-transplant failure to the FDA to avoid bad publicity. His family's federal lawsuit accuses Mayo of withholding critical information before Noah consented to surgery. WFAA – Dallas: Continuing Coverage, Large Market Television for “Unlicensed and Unchecked.” What started as breaking news grew into something much bigger. This investigation exposed a hidden network of unlicensed facilities operating with little oversight, and the largely unregulated system of placement agents who helped fill them with elderly and disabled residents. WFAA’s reporting led Texas Governor Greg Abbott to sign two new bills into law aimed at protecting elderly and disabled residents from exploitation and neglect.



– Dallas: Continuing Coverage, Large Market Television for “Unlicensed and Unchecked.” What started as breaking news grew into something much bigger. This investigation exposed a hidden network of unlicensed facilities operating with little oversight, and the largely unregulated system of placement agents who helped fill them with elderly and disabled residents. WFAA’s reporting led Texas Governor Greg Abbott to sign two new bills into law aimed at protecting elderly and disabled residents from exploitation and neglect. WTHR – Indianapolis (two awards): Feature Reporting, Large Market Television; Excellence in Video, Large Market Television for “Italy's Gelato King.” This heartwarming story introduced Indianapolis viewers to Sergio Dondoli, whose award-winning gelato draws visitors from around the world to San Gimignano, Italy. The piece aired as thousands of U.S. visitors and athletes prepared to travel to Italy for the Olympics, tying a global moment to a local-interest story.





In June, TEGNA stations were also honored with 50 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including the top honor for Overall Excellence awarded to KGW in Portland, Oregon. KARE in Minneapolis, earned nine awards, including Excellence in Writing, and KUSA in Denver was recognized with six awards including Investigative Reporting.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), operating independently of Nexstar consistent with the “Hold Separate Order” issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California on April 17, 2026. TEGNA is a multiplatform media company operating 64 local television stations in 51 U.S. markets, and hundreds of websites, mobile and Connected TV (CTV) apps, and Premion, a leading Connected TV and Over-the-Top (OTT) advertising platform.

For media inquiries, contact:

Molly McMahon

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

703-873-6422

mmcmahon@TEGNA.com