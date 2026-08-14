CapCut Design Studio Levels Up: New Skills Ecosystem and Seedream 5.0 Pro Model Bring Pro-Grade AI Design to Everyone

Singapore, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapCut, the all-in-one creative platform by ByteDance, today announced a major capability upgrade to its web-based design workspace, CapCut Design Studio. The update centers on three pillars: a reimagined infinite canvas with Agent co-creation, a new Skills system that turns repetitive workflows into one-click reusable capabilities, and the integration of ByteDance's state-of-the-art image model Seedream 5.0 Pro. Together, these advances bring the power of a professional design studio directly into the browser—no design background required.

A Canvas Without Limits

At the heart of Design Studio is an infinite canvas inspired by tools like Figma, but rebuilt from the ground up for the AI era. An AI Agent lives natively inside the canvas, meaning users can start generating or modifying any element—an image, a text block, a sketch—right where it sits, without jumping between dialog boxes or tabs.

Canvas Capability What It Does Batch Comparison & Iteration Generate multiple variations, arrange them side by side, and extend any direction on an endless canvas. LUI Instant Creation Click anywhere on the canvas to begin creating with natural language; the Agent understands context from surrounding content. GUI Precision Editing One-click background removal, custom cutout, intelligent outpainting, 8K upscaling, and local erasure. Batch Text Replacement Automatically detect all text in an image, then modify, replace, or translate into 50+ languages in one action. Multi-Modal Intent Expression Use brushes, shapes, or scribbles to communicate creative intent beyond words, with coordinate and region selection for surgical precision.





"Design Studio was built to collapse the distance between an idea and a finished asset. We wanted a space where the canvas itself becomes the conversation—where you can point, sketch, type, or paste, and the AI responds in context."



— CapCut Design Studio Product Team

Skills: Your Workflow, Bottled and Reused

A standout addition in this upgrade is the Skills system . Skills package common, repeatable design workflows into one-click, reusable capabilities—so creators never have to start from scratch.

Scenario-Based Skills

Pre-built for high-frequency creative needs such as brand kits and social media graphic sets. These cover popular use cases out of the box, with new categories added continuously.

Custom Skills

Users can encapsulate their own recurring workflows—say, an e-commerce main image set of four, or a fixed brand-style image template—into a single reusable skill. This turns hard-won creative experience into a repeatable asset, sharable across teams and projects.

The Skills ecosystem is designed to grow. The roadmap includes:

Skills Library with auto-suggestion based on conversation history

with auto-suggestion based on conversation history Deeper Brand-Kit Integration with logo, font, color, and layout assets

with logo, font, color, and layout assets AI-Powered Brand-Style Consistency across all generated outputs





Seedream 5.0 Pro: From "Looks Good" to "Ready to Ship"

The most significant model integration in this update is Seedream 5.0 Pro , ByteDance's latest multimodal image generation model, officially released on July 8, 2026. Design Studio is among the first products to bring its full editing capabilities to a consumer-facing creative tool.

Seedream 5.0 Pro is not just another text-to-image model. It represents a shift from "visually pleasing output" to "production-ready assets" through four core breakthroughs:

Core Breakthrough Description 1. Interactive Precise Editing Users can specify edit locations through point selection, bounding boxes, arrows, coordinate inputs, and color codes. This enables surgical, localized modifications without regenerating the entire image—a capability previously available only in high-end professional tools. 2. Layer Separation A flat image can be split into independently editable layers with a single click. Users can move, hide, reorder, delete, or locally modify individual elements. Even without a source file, you can adjust an existing design as if you had the original project. Seedream 5.0 Pro can also directly generate layer-separated outputs, eliminating the need for post-processing. 3. Native Multilingual Generation The model can stably render text in 14 languages, including Arabic, Korean, Thai, French, Russian, and Japanese, with accurate character structures. It also demonstrates deeper understanding of local cultural garments and patterns, making it ideal for global, localized content creation. 4. Cinematic & Portrait Quality Significant improvements in instruction response, subject consistency, and texture fidelity make the model particularly strong in portrait retouching and cinematic-style imagery.



Design Studio pairs Seedream 5.0 Pro with a dedicated post-editing suite that turns these model capabilities into an integrated workflow:

Point-and-Select Editing

Click any object on the canvas to generate a selection mask, then apply local instructions. Among the few stable, production-grade point-select editing solutions available industry-wide.

Layer Separation

Split an entire image or a local region into layers; even legacy assets can be edited as if the source file were on hand.

Intelligent Color Remix

Sample color from any point on the canvas, then one-click restyle the entire image or a locked region. Supports brand color palettes and saved swatches.

Brush Creation

From stick figures to emoji to color-block sketches, anything drawn on the canvas can be turned into a complete, polished image.

Creative Fusion

Position multiple images on the canvas, and the model fuses them into a single, seamless composition that respects physical relationships—no visible seams.

SOTA Models, Fully Selectable

Beyond Seedream 5.0 Pro, Design Studio continues to offer access to the industry's leading image generation models—intelligently selecting the best model for each creative scenario to maximize output quality.

Model Strength Seedream 5.0 Pro Interactive editing, layer separation, multilingual generation, cinematic quality Nano Banana 2 High-fidelity general-purpose image generation Nano Banana Pro Enhanced detail and style consistency GPT Image 2 Strong text rendering and complex scene composition



Built for Marketers, Sellers, and Creators

The combined upgrade is purpose-built for the practical needs of e-commerce sellers, social media creators, and marketing teams:

E-commerce

Generate product photos with consistent brand styling, split images into layers for platform-specific sizing, and batch-produce main images, banners, and promotional materials.

Social Media

Create on-brand graphics across platforms with one-click multi-size and multi-language variants.

Brand Teams

Upload brand kits (logo, font, color, layout), and the Agent intelligently applies brand elements across every generated asset for visual consistency.

Availability

The Skills ecosystem is live now with an expanding library of scenario templates, and custom Skills creation is available to all users. The Seedream 5.0 Pro model and its full post-editing suite are rolling out to users starting today. CapCut Design Studio itself continues to be available on the web at no additional cost.

About CapCut

CapCut is an all-in-one creative platform powered by ByteDance's advanced AI models. Available across mobile, desktop, and web, CapCut provides video editing, image design, and content creation tools used by hundreds of millions of creators worldwide. From social media content to e-commerce marketing materials, CapCut makes professional-quality creation accessible to everyone.

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