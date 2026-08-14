A Race Against Blindness Launches Luxury Ford F-250 Fundraising Drive to Cure Childhood Blindness 

GILBERT, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Race Against Blindness announced the launch of its newest fundraiser, featuring a professionally upgraded 2026 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch and $40,000 cash.

Running for just two weeks, from August 10 through August 23, the campaign gives supporters another opportunity to rally around A Race Against Blindness’ mission while having the chance to win a premium heavy-duty truck designed to work hard, travel far, and comfortably handle just about anything life throws their way.

The prize package includes:

A luxury, professionally upgraded 2026 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch

$40,000 cash

An optional $100,000 cash-only alternative





“Whether someone sees themselves towing a camper with their family, hauling equipment for work, heading to the lake for the weekend, or simply driving an incredible truck every day, we are excited about this Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch for our community,” said Dr. Steve Johnston, co-founder of A Race Against Blindness.

The fundraiser concludes on August 23, followed by the selection and announcement of the winner. A Race Against Blindness is incredibly grateful to the growing community of supporters who make these fundraisers possible, turning their enthusiasm into meaningful funding for research, treatments, and cures for inherited retinal diseases.

Supporters can learn more, review the official rules, and enter this fundraiser at https://araceagainstblindness.org/products/the-ultimate-heavy-duty-ford-f-250-super-duty.

About A Race Against Blindness

A Race Against Blindness is a rapidly growing national nonprofit that raises awareness and funding for childhood blindness research.

This family-driven charity has gained national visibility through its highly engaged digital community, which now includes over 500,000 followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

The charity is also honored to maintain more than 9,000 independent Trustpilot reviews with an “excellent” 4.9-star rating, reflecting the trust and enthusiasm of its growing community of supporters. They are honored to have earned the prestigious Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition for nonprofit accountability and transparency.

A Race Against Blindness plans to continue expanding partnerships with researchers, nonprofits, businesses, and supporters nationwide as it works toward its mission of funding treatments and cures for inherited retinal diseases.

To learn more about A Race Against Blindness, visit www.ARaceAgainstBlindness.org.

Media Contact

Dr. Steve Johnston

A Race Against Blindness

Donations@ARaceAgainstBlindness.org