Palmetto Publishing Named to the Inc. 5000 for the Third Consecutive Year

Charleston, SC, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing, an independent book publisher helping authors share their stories with the world, has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the third consecutive year. This places Palmetto among a select group of honorees to earn a spot on the prestigious ranking three years running, a marker of sustained, durable growth rather than a single breakout year.

Palmetto ranked No. 2,054 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 with 166% revenue growth over the three-year period from 2022 to 2025. The company previously appeared at No. 1,951 in 2025 and No. 2,755 in 2024, underscoring a multi-year run of expansion in a publishing industry undergoing rapid change.

Founded in 2018 and based in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Palmetto has worked one-on-one with over 8,000 authors to bring their books to market, publishing thousands of titles across memoir, fiction, business, self-help, spiritual, and children’s genres. The company’s author-first model pairs writers with dedicated support across editorial, design, and production, an approach that has fueled both its author roster and its revenue growth over the past three years.

That growth has been powered by the success of its authors. Within the House of Murdaugh, Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson’s memoir of her 14 years inside the Murdaugh family home, reached No. 6 on the New York Times Best Seller list for Paperback Nonfiction. Other recent Palmetto titles, including Dally Yarbrough’s A Night in Tucumcari, have reached national bestseller lists and earned book awards.

"Three years on this list isn’t really about us. It’s about the more than 8,000 authors who trusted us with the book they’d been carrying around for years, sometimes decades. Publishing is changing in a way that finally puts the power back where it belongs: with the creator. Our team shows up every day to make that shift real for one author at a time, and I’m endlessly proud of them for it. The next chapter is about going deeper for those authors, not just wider,” said Jack Joseph, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto Publishing.

The Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period, and companies must be privately held, for-profit, U.S.-based, and independent to qualify.

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Looking ahead, Palmetto Publishing plans to keep investing in new ways to empower its authors, giving writers more control over how their work reaches readers and more ownership of the audience they build. For most of publishing history, the publisher held that power. Palmetto intends to hand it back. Writers interested in publishing with Palmetto can learn more at palmettopublishing.com.

Fast Facts

Company: Palmetto Publishing, an independent book publisher

Founded: 2018

Headquarters: Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Authors served: More than 8,000

Genres published: Memoir, fiction, business, self-help, spiritual, and children’s

Three-year revenue growth: 166% (2022–2025)

Inc. 5000 rankings: No. 2,054 in 2026; No. 1,951 in 2025; No. 2,755 in 2024

Notable title: Within the House of Murdaugh by Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, No. 6 New York Times Best Seller (Paperback Nonfiction)

Accreditation: Better Business Bureau, A+ rating

Chief Executive Officer: Jack Joseph

Website: palmettopublishing.com

About Palmetto Publishing

Founded in 2018 and based in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Palmetto Publishing is an independent book publisher dedicated to giving authors a positive, author-first publishing experience. Working one-on-one with writers across nonfiction and fiction genres, Palmetto has helped more than 8,000 authors bring their stories to the world. The company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. Learn more at palmettopublishing.com.

Multimedia:

Company overview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OaEpXr_O93I

Media Contact

Katarina Betterton

katarina@palmettopublishing.com| (843) 410-4993

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