America Is Short Millions of Homes. What If You Could Build One in a Factory Like a Car?

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Street Intelligence News Commentary - The United States is estimated to be short around five million homes, and the reason is not a mystery. Building a house is still done essentially the way it was a century ago: piece by piece, outdoors, on-site, by skilled labor that is increasingly scarce and expensive, exposed to weather and delays at every step. Nearly every other complex product a modern economy makes, cars, phones, appliances, is built on an assembly line, where standardization and scale drive costs down year after year. Housing never made that leap. A small group of companies is betting that it finally can, and that the factory, not the construction site, is where the affordability crisis gets solved. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL), Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO), Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE: SKY), D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI), and Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN).

The idea is deceptively simple and enormously hard to execute. If a home could be mass-produced in a controlled factory environment, the logic of manufacturing would take over: repeatable processes, bulk materials, quality control, and no weather delays, all compounding into lower costs and faster delivery. The obstacles have always been just as real, from the sheer size and weight of a house to the patchwork of local building codes and the challenge of moving a finished structure to its site. But labor shortages, rising construction costs, and a deepening affordability crisis have given the factory-built approach a fresh urgency, and the companies furthest along are drawing new attention.

One of the most closely watched names in that push is BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL), a North Las Vegas company that builds modular housing units designed to be mass-produced in a factory and folded out on-site in about an hour. Over the past year the story around BOXABL has evolved, from a much-discussed startup with a viral product into a public company pursuing the industrial scale-up that the entire factory-built housing idea has always demanded. This is a look at that sector, why building homes like cars has become one of the more compelling ideas in housing, and the established companies whose scale defines the market BOXABL is trying to enter.

Housing's Missing Assembly Line

To understand why factory-built housing matters, start with what makes conventional homebuilding so stubbornly expensive. A site-built home is assembled outdoors over months, dependent on the availability of skilled trades, vulnerable to weather, and difficult to standardize because every project is effectively custom. Labor is a growing constraint, materials costs have climbed, and new trade policies have pushed tariffs on construction inputs sharply higher, adding thousands of dollars to the cost of a typical new home. The result is a system that struggles to deliver affordable housing at the scale the country needs.



Factory-built housing flips the model. By moving construction indoors onto a production line, manufacturers can standardize designs, buy materials in bulk, control quality, and build regardless of the weather, the same advantages that made manufacturing transform every other major industry. The factory-built segment already includes manufactured and modular homes that cost meaningfully less per square foot than site-built houses. The unrealized promise, the one BOXABL and others are chasing, is to push that logic further: toward true mass production of housing at a scale that could bend the affordability curve rather than merely trim it.

The Company Building Homes Like Products

BOXABL's central idea is to treat a home as a manufactured product rather than a construction project. Its flagship unit, the Casita, is a 361-square-foot studio with a full kitchen, bathroom, and utilities that ships and unfolds on-site in under an hour, and the company also offers a smaller 120-square-foot Baby Box. Beyond those, BOXABL is developing stackable and connectable modules designed to combine into townhomes, multifamily buildings, and larger single-family homes, an approach meant to turn a single standardized module into a building block for many kinds of housing. More detail is available through the company's website.



The company's trajectory reflects unusual public enthusiasm for the idea. Since its inception in 2017, BOXABL has raised over $230 million from more than 50,000 investors, a striking level of grassroots interest for a hardware company, and it began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker BXBL on July 20, 2026. The appeal is the vision: a home that rolls off a line and sets up in an hour speaks directly to the frustration that housing costs too much and takes too long. The challenge, as with any manufacturing business, is turning that vision into repeatable, high-volume production, which is the work now in front of the company.

Opening the Door to Partners

In its most recent move, BOXABL signaled how it intends to accelerate that scale-up: through partnerships rather than building every capability from scratch. On August 13, 2026, the company announced the launch of a new section of its website inviting mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, land contributions, talent additions, and technology or intellectual-property deals across the housing value chain, and said it is open to evaluating M&A opportunities more broadly where a combination could accelerate its mission.



The company framed the effort around four areas, companies, land, talent, and inventions, and described talent in particular as the real reason it does deals, noting that hands-on operating experience in building, moving, selling, and financing housing cannot be bought off a shelf. “Housing is too expensive right now, and every year we spend inventing something that already exists is a year homes stay unaffordable,” said Galiano Tiramani, BOXABL Founder and Co-CEO, adding that when someone has already solved part of the problem, the fastest path is to bring them in rather than start over in-house. The company noted that any submissions are non-binding and that transactions would be subject to due diligence and definitive agreements. It is a notable signal of intent from a company trying to assemble the full set of capabilities that mass-producing housing requires.

The Countdown: An Affordability Crisis That Won't Wait

The pressure driving interest in factory-built housing is structural and intensifying. The estimated shortage of around five million homes is not closing on its own; homeowners locked into low mortgage rates are reluctant to sell, leaving newly built inventory as one of the only sources of move-in-ready supply, while elevated mortgage rates and high prices keep ownership out of reach for many. Every force pressing on housing, scarce labor, high material and financing costs, and a persistent supply gap, points toward the need for a faster, cheaper way to build.



That is the backdrop that gives the factory-built approach its urgency. It is not a countdown to a single date but a steadily worsening shortage that makes any credible path to cheaper, faster housing more valuable each year. Manufacturers that can demonstrate real cost and speed advantages stand to benefit from policy attention, from builders and developers seeking solutions, and from buyers priced out of the traditional market. BOXABL is one company positioning for that opening, alongside far larger and more established players already operating at scale in the factory-built space.

The Companies Already Building at Scale

The clearest way to size up the opportunity and the competition is to look at the companies already operating in factory-built and broader residential construction, because they define the market's scale and economics. The four below are referenced solely as market and sector context. Two are established factory-built housing manufacturers and two are among the largest site-built homebuilders in the country. They are vastly larger and more established than BOXABL, are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of BOXABL Inc., and their results are not indicative of BOXABL's prospects. BOXABL is an early-stage, recently public company in the process of scaling production; the companies below are large, established, revenue-generating enterprises. All figures are approximate and subject to change.

Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO)

Cavco Industries is one of the largest producers of factory-built housing in the United States, designing and building manufactured and modular homes under brands including Cavco, Fleetwood, and Palm Harbor, alongside a financial-services arm that provides mortgages and insurance. It is the clearest example of the factory-built housing model operating profitably at scale, and it represents the established end of the sector BOXABL is trying to enter with a more radically standardized product.

Cavco has been performing strongly, reporting fiscal 2026 revenue of roughly $2.24 billion, up more than 11%, with record shipments, a sharply higher backlog, and a stock up around 30% over the past year, and analysts have pointed to an affordability-challenged and underbuilt housing market as a tailwind. It is referenced to illustrate the scale, profitability, and momentum of the established factory-built housing market, a mature, at-scale business that stands in sharp contrast to BOXABL's early-stage production ramp, but that validates the underlying demand for factory-built homes.

Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE: SKY)

Champion Homes is another of the largest factory-built housing manufacturers in North America, producing manufactured and modular homes across a broad network of plants and brands. Formerly known as Skyline Champion, it is a core name in the modular and manufactured housing industry, and like Cavco it demonstrates that building homes in factories is an established, sizable business rather than an experimental one, the industry backdrop against which BOXABL's more standardized, mass-production approach is being judged.

Champion operates at national scale in the factory-built segment and is frequently grouped with Cavco as one of the two dominant public manufactured-and-modular housing companies, giving it a very different scale and maturity profile from an early-stage entrant. It is included to represent the competitive and market context of the established modular housing industry, a large, experienced manufacturer whose position highlights both the opportunity BOXABL is pursuing and the scale it would need to reach to compete.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI)

D.R. Horton is the largest homebuilder in the United States by volume, operating across more than thirty states with a particular focus on the entry-level and affordable segments of the market. It represents the demand side of the housing equation that factory-built approaches aim to serve more cheaply: the vast market for affordable, move-in-ready homes. As the dominant builder of entry-level housing, D.R. Horton illustrates the enormous scale of the affordability-focused market BOXABL's factory model is ultimately targeting.

D.R. Horton builds and sells homes at a scale measured in tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue, using its size to offer affordable options across a broad geographic footprint while navigating high mortgage rates and the incentives needed to keep entry-level homes within reach. It is referenced to illustrate the size and dynamics of the site-built affordable-housing market, the very market whose cost and supply challenges create the opening that factory-built manufacturers like BOXABL are trying to address, at a scale far beyond BOXABL's current stage.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN)

Lennar is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, operating across more than two dozen states with a business that spans homebuilding, mortgage lending, and title services, and a strategic emphasis on technology-driven, more efficient construction. It represents both the scale of the traditional homebuilding market and the industry's own push toward efficiency, making it a useful benchmark for the demand and the cost pressures that factory-built housing seeks to address from a different direction.

Lennar delivered well over 80,000 homes in a recent year with revenue near $34 billion, using a land-light strategy and a large multi-state footprint to serve buyers from first-time owners to luxury clients. It is included to represent the scale and strategic direction of the largest site-built homebuilders, an enormous, established enterprise whose efficiency initiatives underscore the same cost pressures BOXABL is attacking through factory production, and whose size stands in sharp contrast to BOXABL's early-stage position.

Why the Market Hasn't Caught Up Yet

Factory-built housing occupies an odd spot in the market's imagination: intuitively appealing, obviously needed, and yet perpetually treated as a someday idea. That skepticism is the first reason a company like BOXABL can generate enormous public interest without the sector being broadly understood by investors. The industry has a long history of ambitious factory-housing ventures that struggled to scale, and that memory trains observers to treat bold claims cautiously, especially from a company still building out its production.



There are structural reasons too. BOXABL is an early-stage, recently public company whose value rests on executing an industrial scale-up that lies ahead rather than on current earnings, which is inherently harder to assess than an established manufacturer with steady revenue. Its most standardized, mass-production vision is also less familiar than the established manufactured-housing model that companies like Cavco and Champion already run profitably. Compress the picture and it reads plainly: a country short millions of homes, a construction model that has resisted the assembly-line efficiency that transformed every other industry, a company with a viral product and an unusually large base of individual investors now pursuing partnerships to scale, and an established factory-built sector proving the underlying demand is real. Whether BOXABL converts that into high-volume production is genuinely unproven, and this is a description of a company and its sector, not a prediction about its stock. But the gap between how urgently the country needs cheaper housing and how underdeveloped mass-produced housing remains is exactly what makes the sector worth understanding now.

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Article Sources:

[1] BOXABL Inc., “BOXABL Inc. Opens the Door to Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Across the Housing Industry,” PR Newswire, August 13, 2026, and BOXABL company disclosures and website (product specifications, funding history, and Nasdaq listing via business combination with FG Merger II Corp).

[2] Public disclosures and market data of the referenced companies (Cavco Industries, Champion Homes, D.R. Horton, Lennar) as cited in the body of this article.

[3] Industry sources on the U.S. housing shortage, construction costs, and factory-built housing.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Recent Public Listing. BOXABL Inc. recently completed its business combination with FG Merger II Corp and began trading on the Nasdaq on July 20, 2026; as a result it has a limited history as a publicly traded company, and recently listed companies can experience heightened share-price volatility and risks associated with the post-combination period. BOXABL is an early-stage company that has not demonstrated the ability to mass-produce housing at commercial scale, and statements regarding production, scale-up, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and affordability objectives describe goals, not achieved results. The partnership and M&A program described is an invitation for expressions of interest; any resulting transaction would be non-binding until definitive agreements are executed and is subject to due diligence, financing, and applicable approvals, and there is no assurance that any transaction will result. This publication may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including manufacturing, commercialization, regulatory, competitive, supply-chain, and financing risks. Actual results may differ materially. Readers should refer to BOXABL Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov for a full discussion of risk factors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Referenced Companies. References to Cavco Industries, Inc., Champion Homes, Inc., D.R. Horton, Inc., and Lennar Corporation are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of BOXABL Inc., and differ substantially in size, stage, capitalization, operations, and business model. Their results and share performance describe those companies only, are not indicative of BOXABL Inc.'s prospects or results, and must not be relied upon in evaluating the profiled company. No partnership, affiliation, or endorsement is implied.

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