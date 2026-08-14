Inside information: Rapala VMC Corporation issues a positive profit warning: expects full year comparable operating profit to be in the range of 12 to 14 MEUR

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION, Inside Information, August 14, 2026 at 09:40 p.m. EEST

Rapala VMC Corporation (“Rapala VMC”) updates its full year outlook for 2026. Full year comparable operating profit (excluding mark-to-market valuations of operative currency derivatives and other items affecting comparability) for 2026 is expected to be in the range of 12 to 14 MEUR.

Replenishment demand has further remained robust in Q2/2026 in the Company’s core North American market, following strong initial fill deliveries in Q1/2026 for the open-water season. This has compensated for softer demand in Europe, where drought conditions and weaker consumer spending have weighed on market activity. While macroeconomic uncertainty persists amid geopolitical instability and tariff volatility, the Company’s strong first-half 2026 performance, healthy inventory levels in the winter fishing category in North America, and a robust innovation pipeline reinforce the Company’s confidence in Rapala VMC's recovery trajectory and underpin the Company’s improved full-year outlook.

The Company will continue advancing its brand strategy in H2/2026 and gradually rebuild marketing investment levels, which have remained below industry benchmarks as short-term profitability and deleveraging efforts took priority.

Updated Outlook for 2026:

Rapala VMC expects 2026 full year comparable operating profit (excluding mark-to-market valuations of operative currency derivatives and other items affecting comparability) to be in the range of 12 to 14 MEUR (2025: 8.4 MEUR).

Previous Outlook for 2026 (issued on March 11, 2026):

Rapala VMC expects 2026 full year comparable operating profit (excluding mark-to-market valuations of operative currency derivatives and other items affecting comparability) to increase from 2025.

Rapala VMC publishes its half-year report for the period ending 30 June 2026 on 20 August 2026.

Rapala VMC Corporation

Cyrille Viellard

President and Chief Executive Officer

Additional Information

For additional information, please contact: Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations (tel. +358 9 7562 540)

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC Group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company with a largest distribution network in the industry. The Group is a global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. The Group’s brand portfolio includes leading brands in the industry such as Rapala, VMC, Sufix, 13Fishing as well as Okuma in Europe. The Group, with net sales of EUR 228 million in 2025, employs some 1 400 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.



www.rapalavmc.com