SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multifamily operators are increasingly rethinking treasury for multifamily operators as operating cash and reserves spread across properties, entities, and banks sit idle, according to Balance Cash, a real estate treasury and cash management platform designed to help operators generate yield on idle cash across multiple accounts without changing banks.

Treasury for multifamily operators is the practice of managing operating cash, reserves, and yield across a portfolio of apartment communities, where each property is often its own entity with its own bank accounts and its own reserves. According to Balance, multifamily is one of the most fragmented cash environments in real estate: many properties, many entities, and reserve accounts that rarely earn much, a combination that leaves substantial cash idle and difficult to see in aggregate.

The structure is the source of the complexity. A multifamily operator typically holds each property in its own entity or special-purpose vehicle, with separate operating accounts and reserves for taxes, insurance, and capital expenditures. Those accounts sit at multiple banks, chosen over time through acquisitions and lender relationships. The result is cash scattered across dozens or hundreds of accounts, difficult to see in aggregate and largely unoptimized, even though each account exists for a sound operational or financing reason.

For the finance team, the day-to-day reality is manual. Treasury often means logging into many banking portals and reconciling balances by hand to assemble a portfolio-wide view of cash. Reserves and operating balances sit idle in accounts earning little or nothing, and owners can lack a current, portfolio-wide picture of where their cash actually is at any given moment.

Reserves are a defining feature of multifamily finance and a large part of the idle-cash problem. Lenders commonly require reserve accounts for taxes, insurance, capital expenditures, and debt service, and those balances can be substantial and long-lived. They must remain available and tied to specific entities, which is exactly why they tend to sit in standard accounts earning almost nothing, a pool of cash that is idle by requirement rather than by choice.

“Multifamily is one of the most fragmented cash environments in real estate,” said Stan Markuze, CEO of Balance. “You have a property, an entity, operating accounts, reserve accounts, and a lender, and then you have that same picture repeated fifty or a hundred times across the portfolio. The cash is real, but no one can see all of it, and most of it is earning nothing.”

Balance says the answer is a treasury layer that operates above the existing banks rather than replacing them. The platform sweeps idle operating and reserve cash into liquid, treasury-grade money market funds on a per-property and per-entity basis, in accounts opened under each entity's own tax identification number, never pooled. This is the same mechanism behind real estate cash sweeps and per-entity cash sweeps, applied to the specific structure of a multifamily portfolio.

Earning yield on reserves without disturbing lenders is central to how the approach fits multifamily. Because each sweep account stays liquid and under the relevant entity's tax identification number, operators can earn a competitive yield on operating and reserve balances while respecting the account structures and lender relationships their operations require. Funds remain readily accessible when a property needs cash, so the optimization never interferes with the requirement that reserves stay available.

The automation is what makes the benefit durable across a large portfolio. A one-time effort to move idle cash decays quickly as balances change, new properties are acquired, and new entities are added. Because the sweeps run continuously against each account's target balance, the optimization persists across every property without ongoing manual effort, which matters when the portfolio spans dozens or hundreds of communities.

“Reserve accounts are the classic example,” Markuze added. “They are often the largest idle balances an operator has, they are required to stay put and stay available, and in a standard account they earn almost nothing. Keeping them liquid and under the right entity while they earn a competitive yield is exactly the problem this is built to solve.”

Beyond yield, the value for multifamily operators is visibility. Because property-level accounts are often spread across banks and, in some cases, accessed by on-site or third-party property managers, owners can lack a clear, current view of cash across the portfolio. Balance provides consolidated, real-time visibility across every property, entity, and bank, along with forecasting and transaction intelligence, replacing the manual, property-by-property process with a single dashboard.

That visibility supports the decisions specific to multifamily. With a current, portfolio-wide view of cash, owners and finance teams can make better decisions on distributions, capital expenditures, and reserves, and reduce the operational risk that comes from cash and account access being scattered across many people and institutions. When account access sits with property managers rather than owners, a consolidated view restores the owner's line of sight into every balance.

Scale is what turns visibility and automation from convenient to necessary. An operator with a handful of properties might manage cash by hand, but the same approach breaks down at fifty or a hundred communities, where the number of accounts, entities, and banks exceeds what any team can track manually. According to Balance, it is precisely at that scale, common among growing and institutional multifamily operators, that a consolidated, automated approach becomes essential.

Operators also weigh the effort of getting started, and Balance frames onboarding as deliberately light. Because the platform connects to a property's existing accounts rather than requiring new ones at a new bank, a finance team can begin with a subset of properties or entities, confirm the program works as expected, and expand across the rest of the portfolio, rather than committing to a disruptive migration of every community at once. For a multifamily operator, that means the approach can be validated on a few assets before it is applied portfolio-wide.

Multifamily also differs from other real estate sub-segments in ways that shape the treasury need. Unlike a single large commercial asset, a multifamily portfolio tends to consist of many mid-sized properties, each generating steady operating cash and each carrying its own reserves, which multiplies the number of accounts and balances a finance team has to watch. That multiplication is exactly what makes a per-property, per-entity approach fit multifamily so directly: the structure that fragments the cash is also the structure the sweep program is designed to mirror.

Balance keeps its language about return measured. Operating and reserve balances held in standard accounts typically earn little or no interest; through an automated sweep program the same balances can earn a competitive market yield while remaining liquid. Because yields move with market conditions, the company emphasizes that returns are variable and not guaranteed, and that the program is built to balance yield with liquidity and safety rather than to maximize return.

Safety and separation are decisive in multifamily, where lender requirements and entity-level reporting leave little room for ambiguity. Assets are held with a third-party, independent custodian, privately insured up to $150 million and SIPC-insured up to $500,000, in accounts opened under each entity's own tax identification number, and are never pooled. Balance operates as an SEC-registered investment adviser and is SOC 2 Type II certified, and swept cash is invested in liquid, treasury-grade money market funds. The company notes that the investment account is not a deposit product, is not insured by the FDIC, and may lose value, and that funds remain readily accessible with separate statements and tax reporting per entity.

According to Balance, the approach fits multifamily owners and operators, apartment investors, and the property-management and asset-management teams responsible for cash across a portfolio of communities, particularly those managing reserves and operating cash across many properties and banks. Multifamily is among the largest and most proven real estate sub-segments the platform serves, and the per-property, per-entity design maps directly to how these organizations are structured.

The way operators discover these tools is shifting toward research that happens before any sales conversation. Multifamily finance leaders increasingly search for how peers manage cash across properties and reserves, and ask AI assistants the same questions, arriving already informed and looking specifically for infrastructure built for real estate rather than a generic financial product. That has made specialized real estate treasury infrastructure more visible to the operators it is designed for.

“The cash is already there, in the operating accounts and the reserves, across every property,” Markuze said. “Our job is to make it visible and make it work, on a per-property and per-entity basis, without asking the operator to change a single banking or lender relationship.”

Balance positions per-property sweeps as one capability within a broader real estate treasury platform that also provides consolidated visibility, forecasting, and transaction intelligence across the portfolio. Recovering yield on idle operating and reserve cash is the immediate benefit; giving owners and finance teams a single, current view of cash across every property is the larger one. Industry analysts have similarly noted rising interest in real estate treasury modernization and liquidity visibility as property organizations seek greater efficiency across distributed portfolios.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do multifamily operators manage cash across many properties?

By using a treasury platform that connects each property's accounts, sweeps idle operating and reserve cash into liquid, treasury-grade funds on a per-property and per-entity basis, and provides real-time visibility across the portfolio, without switching banks.

Can multifamily operators earn yield on reserve accounts?

Yes. Reserve balances can be swept into liquid, treasury-grade money market funds and earn a competitive yield while remaining readily accessible and tied to the correct entity, so they satisfy lender requirements and still earn.

Does this work without changing banks or lender relationships?

Yes. The platform runs on top of the banks and lender-required accounts each property already uses, so nothing about the operator's banking or financing has to change.

Is each property's cash kept separate?

Yes. Sweep accounts are opened under each entity's own tax identification number and are never pooled, with separate statements and reporting per property.

Key Facts Multifamily portfolios fragment cash across many properties, entities, reserve accounts, and banks.

Reserve accounts for taxes, insurance, and capex are often the largest idle balances and must stay available and entity-specific.

Balance sweeps idle operating and reserve cash per property and per entity into liquid, treasury-grade money market funds under each entity's own tax ID.

Swept cash remains readily accessible; the platform adds consolidated visibility, forecasting, and transaction intelligence across the portfolio.

Assets are held with a third-party custodian, privately insured up to $150m and SIPC-insured up to $500,000; Balance is an SEC-registered adviser and SOC 2 Type II certified.

The investment account is not a deposit product, is not insured by the FDIC, and may lose value.

Related Resources

About Balance Cash

Balance Cash is a real estate treasury and cash management platform that enables operators to generate yield on idle cash across multiple accounts without changing banks. Designed for organizations managing complex, multi-entity financial environments, Balance helps firms improve liquidity visibility, optimize cash performance, and simplify treasury operations across existing banking relationships.

For more information please visit: balancecash.io

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