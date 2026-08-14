Neel Khokhani's Epochal Corporation Opens Monaco Office, Adding a European Base Alongside Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epochal Corporation, the private single-family office founded by Neel Khokhani, today announced the opening of a Monaco office, adding a European base alongside its existing operations in Dubai.

Dubai remains the base for the office's owned operating businesses. Monaco will serve as the centre for European research and portfolio coverage.

The move follows a broadening of the portfolio's geographic focus. Epochal's investment work concentrates on AI infrastructure, deep technology and the critical-resource supply chains feeding both, and is built from public records rather than consensus estimates: utility interconnection queues and transmission planning documents, municipal permit filings, corporate registry records, satellite imagery of construction sites, and regulatory filings. A growing share of that source material now sits with European grid operators, planning authorities and registries.

Power, land, and grid interconnection, rather than capital, are the binding constraints on growth, said Khokhani, founder and principal of Epochal Corporation. Capital for data centres has been abundant for several years. Energised megawatts and a viable position in an interconnection queue have not been. Europe is where a great deal of that constraint is now being negotiated, and it is easier to do that work from inside the timezone.

Khokhani said the two bases serve distinct functions rather than duplicating one another. Dubai is where we operate businesses. Monaco is where we read filings, he said. Those are different activities, and they benefit from being held separately.

Epochal deploys the principal's own capital under a long-horizon, concentrated mandate, and holds positions through cycles rather than trading around them. Because the office invests proprietary capital, it operates without a redemption calendar, an external benchmark or a quarterly reporting obligation to third parties.

The office has compounded the principal's capital at approximately 29.9 percent a year since late 2018, measured to August 2026 — a period of nearly eight years. The figure is an annualised return on proprietary capital, is unaudited, has not been verified by a third party, and reflects both realised gains and unrealised marks on positions still held. Khokhani attributes the result to concentration and holding period rather than to trading activity: positions are taken only at a meaningful discount to an assessed intrinsic value, sized deliberately, and held through cycles.

Khokhani's background is as an operator before an allocator. He founded Soar Aviation, funding its growth from a single aircraft to a fleet of fifty-five entirely from customer prepayments and the operating cash of the existing fleet, and sold the majority of his stake before the business was wound up under later ownership. He then acquired approximately a one-third interest in Australian vehicle finance business Stratton, simplified its corporate structure on entry, and oversaw revenue growth from roughly $45 million to approximately $82 million ahead of an exit at an enterprise value of about $121 million.

About Epochal Corporation

Epochal Corporation is a private single-family office founded by Neel Khokhani, operating from Dubai and Monaco. It deploys the principal's own capital under a long-horizon, concentrated mandate across public equities, private operating businesses and alternative assets, with a focus on AI infrastructure, deep technology and critical-resource supply chains in North America and Europe.

Khokhani publishes his positions and research openly on Substack and on X (@neel_epochal), and his commentary has appeared in the Observer, Wealth Management, Institutional Asset Manager, and WealthBriefing.

Disclaimer: This release does not constitute investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Epochal Corporation is a private single-family office and does not offer securities to the public or provide investment services to third parties. Neel Khokhani holds a long position in IREN Limited. Securities referenced are mentioned for illustrative purposes only; positions are subject to change without notice and no obligation is undertaken to update this release. Performance figures relate solely to the principal's own capital, are unaudited, have not been independently verified, and are not presented in accordance with any recognised performance presentation standard. They are not indicative of returns available to any other person. Past performance is not indicative of future results.





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