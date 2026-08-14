Will this be the end of Contact Us Forms? ThePowerLabs.ai launches HeyMickey which makes websites speak.

Dubai, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThePowerLabs.ai, a leader in AI automation and innovation, has just introduced its latest breakthrough, HeyMickey.ai. This cutting-edge tool is set to transform how businesses interact with their customers by bridging the gap between static websites and real-time conversations.

Your receptionist after answering the same question repeatedly for the 50th time. Let HeyMickey.ai answer the basic stuff.

In today's fast-paced digital world, engaging with customers is more important than ever. Many potential customers drop off due to cumbersome contact forms, and even when they fill them out, they are often met with a standard response of, "We'll get back to you in 24-48 hours." Others become frustrated searching for answers amidst a sea of text on websites, leading to drop-offs in under two minutes. Seeing this need, ThePowerLabs.ai developed HeyMickey.ai to give businesses an easy way to enhance customer interaction with real-time conversational experiences.

With HeyMickey.ai, customers can simply talk to the website and receive answers in under 30 seconds. This creates engagement and eliminates any shyness or fear of judgment when asking further questions, resulting in fully qualified hot leads, ready for a sales closure. HeyMickey.ai can automatically read calendar availability in real-time and book appointments accordingly, facilitating faster closure and increased revenue.

HeyMickey.ai can stay available and answer inquiries from customers across different time zones. For example, with an insurance company website, a customer usually struggles to understand inclusions and exclusions before buying a policy, while HeyMickey.ai can provide quick answers in a simple layman language. A customer can ask if dental or Ayurvedic treatment is covered and receive a response in one simple sentence, spoken in a natural human tone. It can be trained to ask the right lead qualification questions before scheduling an appointment and also to educate the customer to reduce the sales window.

ThePowerLabs.ai's commitment to innovation shines in HeyMickey.ai's ability to integrate smoothly with existing systems, ensuring an easy transition for businesses looking to upgrade their digital presence. The tool's adaptability and user-friendliness make it an ideal solution for companies in various industries, from e-commerce to real estate.

Additionally, businesses receive a summary of all calls answered by HeyMickey.ai while they were sleeping or traveling, ensuring increased assurance that HeyMickey.ai is working 24/7. Finally, the business owner can turn off notifications during sleep. HeyMickey.ai empowers companies to focus on strategic growth initiatives while ensuring their customers receive the attention and service they deserve.

ThePowerLabs.ai continues to lead the way in AI-driven solutions, helping businesses unlock their full potential through intelligent automation. HeyMickey.ai is a testament to the company's dedication to providing tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of today's digital economy.

Brain processes voice faster. So, let your customers speak to your website instead of reading / filling up a form.

About ThePowerLabs.ai

ThePowerLabs.ai is an AI-powered customer engagement and automation platform that helps businesses capture leads, respond faster and grow customer relationships. Its solutions include AI chat and voice automation, CRM, Google Reviews Management, appointment booking and automated follow-ups.

Press Inquiries

Alex Rajan

alex@thepowerlabs.ai

https://thepowerlabs.ai

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=syjvsG8ozT0