CORRECTION: CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on August 14 by CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS), please note that the year for the shareholders of record should be 2026, not 2025. The corrected release follows:

The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) has declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on outstanding shares of common stock, without par value, to be paid on October 23, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 25, 2026.

About CTS

CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components in North America, Europe and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532 USA

+1 (630) 577-8800

ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com