Rhino Bitcoin Provides Update on Plans to Complete SEC Filings and Strengthen Independent Governance to Enhance Transparency and Position for a Potential Exchange Uplisting

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhino Bitcoin Inc. (OTC: RHNO) today announced that it is currently working diligently to complete its financial statements for all appropriate fiscal periods for filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This effort is intended to provide more current and comprehensive financial information to all shareholders.



In parallel, the Company is also implementing additional corporate governance measures, including steps to establish an independent board of directors and an independent audit committee. The Company believes these actions will help position it closer to submitting an application to a national securities exchange for a potential uplisting.

Management remains focused on enhancing transparency, strengthening governance practices, and advancing the Company’s readiness to meet applicable listing standards. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

About Rhino Bitcoin

Rhino Bitcoin is an all-in-one Bitcoin super app that enables users to buy Bitcoin with zero fees. The platform also allows users to pay bills, borrow against Bitcoin holdings, access secure cold storage, send instant global payments, and invest in retirement accounts—all within a seamless and secure experience. At Rhino, we are redefining digital banking by integrating the strengths of traditional finance with the transformative power of Bitcoin. For more information, visit rhinobitcoin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of Rhino Bitcoin Inc. (the “Company”) that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements appear in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, including statements related to the Company’s product development activities, financial performance, and future growth. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties that are further described in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties.