Gramercy Networks Announces New Global Ultra-Low Latency Financial Network Connecting Major Trading Hubs





LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New global network backbone will provide high-performance connectivity between five of the world's key financial markets; Gramercy Networks is now accepting pre-orders from financial institutions and trading firms seeking access to the network.



Gramercy Networks LLC , a global developer of enterprise-grade telecommunications and ultra-low-latency network solutions, today announced plans to develop a new Global Inter-Market Ultra-Low Latency (ULL) Network Backbone connecting major financial markets in New York, London, Dubai, Delhi and Singapore.

The new network is being engineered specifically for the demanding requirements of high-frequency trading firms, quantitative hedge funds, market makers, investment banks and other financial institutions whose businesses depend on fast, reliable and deterministic communications between global financial markets.

Gramercy Networks is also announcing the opening of its pre-order program, enabling prospective customers to reserve capacity and participate in the network's initial deployment. Early customers will have the opportunity to work with Gramercy Networks to identify priority financial-market destinations, capacity requirements, interfaces and connectivity configurations as the network is developed.

"This project represents the next evolution of Gramercy Networks' global ultra-low-latency strategy," said Garret Byrd, Managing Director. "Financial markets are increasingly interconnected, yet firms operating between North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia continue to face significant differences in network performance, route efficiency and reliability. Our objective is to engineer these routes as a unified global network specifically optimized for the requirements of the financial community."

Connecting Five Strategic Financial Markets

The planned backbone will create a high-performance inter-market network connecting five strategically important financial centers:

New York — Providing connectivity to the greater New York/New Jersey financial ecosystem and key financial data centers serving U.S. equities, fixed income, futures and other markets.

London — Connecting one of the world's most important centers for foreign exchange, European equities, commodities and international financial services.

Dubai — Establishing a strategic Middle Eastern hub connecting European, Asian and regional financial markets and providing a critical transit point between Western and Asian liquidity centers.

Delhi — Providing connectivity into India's rapidly expanding financial and digital infrastructure ecosystem and supporting institutional connectivity between India and international financial centers.

Singapore — Connecting a principal Asia-Pacific financial center supporting equities, derivatives, foreign exchange and regional trading activity.

Rather than treating these markets as individual point-to-point connections, Gramercy Networks plans to engineer them as components of an integrated multi-hub global financial network, allowing customers to connect multiple financial centers through a common high-performance infrastructure.

Engineered for Ultra-Low Latency

The network will combine optimized submarine cable systems, terrestrial fiber infrastructure and specialized Content Delivery Network (CDN) technologies to reduce unnecessary physical distance and network-processing delays.

Gramercy Networks will evaluate routes according to their actual physical characteristics rather than relying exclusively on conventional carrier routing.

Engineering considerations include fiber distance, cable landing locations, terrestrial rights-of-way, optical regeneration requirements, equipment latency, network hops and the physical paths between major financial data centers.

Where technically and commercially appropriate, the architecture may incorporate dedicated fiber, optical spectrum, high-capacity wavelength services and specialized wireless technologies to further optimize individual network segments.

The objective is straightforward: move financial data between markets over the shortest, fastest and most predictable practical path, and place customer data as close to the customer premises as feasible.

A New Financial Corridor Between West and East

A central objective of the project is to create more efficient connectivity between established Western financial centers and rapidly expanding markets in the Middle East and Asia.

The London–Dubai–Delhi–Singapore corridor will be a particular area of network optimization.

Gramercy Networks believes that continued expansion of financial markets in India, the Gulf region and Southeast Asia is increasing demand for institutional-grade connectivity between these markets and established liquidity centers in London and New York.

The resulting network is intended to support applications including cross-market execution, global market-data distribution, foreign exchange trading, quantitative strategies, risk management, portfolio synchronization and other latency-sensitive financial applications.

Designed for the Global Trading Community

The network is being developed primarily for organizations with demanding international connectivity requirements, including:

High-frequency and proprietary trading firms

Quantitative hedge funds

Global market makers and liquidity providers

Investment banks and financial institutions

Global asset managers

Foreign exchange and commodities trading firms

Digital-asset market makers and institutional trading platforms

Market-data and financial technology providers

Customers will be able to engage Gramercy Networks for individual inter-market connections or broader multi-market network configurations connecting several financial centers.

Pre-Orders Now Being Accepted

Gramercy Networks is now accepting pre-orders and expressions of interest for capacity on the new network.

The pre-order program is intended for organizations that anticipate requiring ultra-low-latency connectivity between two or more of the planned markets and want to participate during the network's development and initial deployment phases.

Early customer engagement will help Gramercy Networks prioritize capacity, data-center connectivity, market destinations and route requirements.

Customers with significant capacity or specialized network requirements may also work directly with Gramercy Networks on customized configurations.

Organizations interested in reserving capacity or discussing connectivity requirements are encouraged to contact Gramercy Networks.

About Gramercy Networks

Gramercy Networks LLC is a global investor and developer of enterprise-grade telecommunications technology and network solutions specializing in high-performance and ultra-low-latency connectivity.

The company designs and develops custom networks and global connectivity solutions with particular expertise in the requirements of financial institutions, trading firms, market makers and other technology-dependent organizations.

Gramercy Networks' capabilities include global network design and implementation, fastest-path route planning, dark fiber acquisition and provisioning, optical and wireless network solutions, data-center and colocation connectivity, outside-plant consulting and investment in advanced network technologies.

For additional information about Gramercy Networks and its services, visit gramercynetworks.com .

Pre-Order & Project Inquiries

Gramercy Networks LLC

1800 North Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90028

About the Project

Network: Global Inter-Market Ultra-Low Latency Network Backbone

Primary Markets: New York • London • Dubai • Delhi • Singapore

Target Customers: HFT firms • Market makers • Quantitative funds • Investment banks • Asset managers • Financial technology companies

Services: Dedicated high-performance connectivity • Ultra-low-latency routes • 10G/100G/400G capacity • Customized CDN financial networks

Commercial Status: Pre-orders and expressions of interest now being accepted

Contact

Managing Director

Garret Byrd

Gramercy Networks LLC

info@gramercynetworks.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91741391-6e99-4002-85b2-20efea6e32ed