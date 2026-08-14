TruthScan Releases Detection Tool for AI-Generated and Fraudulent PDFs

Sheridan, WY, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruthScan just released a new Fake PDF Detector. It identifies AI-generated, forged, and edited PDF documents. The product is currently in beta.

Christian Perry, CEO of TruthScan says:



“Fraud teams are now dealing with documents that AI tools are making in minutes, like bank statements, invoices, pay stubs, tax returns, and insurance claims evidence, all of which manual review can’t reliably catch because of how fast and realistic these forgeries are being created.”

TruthScan’s fake PDF detector scans a document's content, metadata, structure, and editing traces.

After analysis, a risk score is returned with one of three verdicts: Genuine, Suspicious, or Flagged. Results arrive in seconds. A heatmap shows where the document was changed.

The tool serves workflows like:

- Expense claims

- Insurance claims

- KYC onboarding

- Academic/professional credential checks.

Companies can upload files for processing through the TruthScan dashboard or via the TruthScan REST API. Thousands of documents can be processed on a daily basis. Webhooks as well as batch processing are supported via the API.

TruthScan has been testing the AI Detection with 99%+ accuracy. The Tampering Detection has varying levels of accuracy depending on document type and is currently being fine-tuned. TruthScan is SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliant, encrypting files in transit and at rest, processing in isolated environments, and deleting documents after analysis.



"Detectable data versus probability. The biggest breakthrough in detecting AI-generated documents and content is the detectable data that provides objective proof something was created by AI, rather than a probability,” said Christian Perry, CEO of TruthScan.

Access and documentation: Free fake PDF detector at truthscan.com/fake-pdf-detector. API documentation, sample reports and demo available upon request via media contact Devan Leos (devan@truthscan.com).

Access and documentation: A free version is available at truthscan.com/fake-pdf-detector. API documentation, sample reports, and a demo are available on request through the company's media contact, Devan Leos (devan@truthscan.com).

About TruthScan

TruthScan provides AI detection solutions for images, video, text, voice and documents. It has customers from Finance, E-commerce, Government sectors and more.

Media Contact

Devan Leos

Chief Communications Officer

devan@truthscan.com

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