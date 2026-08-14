American National's Aubrey Rickey Named a 2026 Women Who Mean Business Honoree

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National is proud to announce that Aubrey Rickey, Senior Vice President and Actuary, has been named a 2026 Women Who Mean Business honoree by the Houston Business Journal, recognizing exceptional female leaders who are making a significant impact across the Greater Houston business community. Rickey was recognized in the Insurance/Finance category for her contributions to American National's financial performance, operational excellence and talent development.

"Aubrey's leadership has had a tremendous impact on our organization," said Josh Feyissa, Chief Operating Officer of American National. "Her combination of actuarial expertise, strategic thinking and commitment to developing future leaders has helped strengthen our business while fostering a culture of accountability and growth. We are proud to see her receive this well-deserved recognition."

Rickey oversees critical actuarial and financial initiatives that support American National's commitment to delivering innovative retirement solutions and long-term financial security for clients. During the past year, she played a key role in improving valuation accuracy, enhancing operational efficiency and advancing strategic initiatives that strengthened business performance.

"One of the most rewarding parts of my career has been helping others grow and succeed," said Rickey. "This recognition reflects not only my own journey, but also the incredible teams and mentors who have supported me along the way. I'm honored to be recognized alongside such an inspiring group of women leaders."

Outside of work, Rickey is an active volunteer in her community, supporting her local elementary school and neighborhood initiatives while balancing a successful career with raising three young children.

The full list of 2026 Women Who Mean Business honorees is available through the Houston Business Journal. Honorees will be celebrated at the publication's annual awards program in October.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a group of companies writing a broad array of insurance products and services and operating in all 50 states. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. American National Insurance Company writes annuity and pension products and is licensed to conduct business in all states except New York. In New York, annuity and pension business is written through American National Life Insurance Company of New York. Farm & Ranch, Business, and other Property & Casualty insurance products are written through Farm Family Insurance Company at FarmFamily.com. Not all products and services are available in all states. Each company has financial responsibility only for the products it issues.

Contact: Scott Campbell

SVP, Corporate Communications

Scott.Campbell@AmericanNational.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f3e1713-886e-466f-8d83-c926369b135e