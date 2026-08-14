Oculis Publishes Notifications of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notifications relate to the vesting and settlement of RSUs previously granted to directors of the Company.
Attachments
- Notification of managers' transaction - Anthony Rosenberg - 13 August 2026 RSU vest
- Notification of managers' transaction - Christina Ackermann - 13 August 2026 RSU vest
- Notification of managers' transaction - Arshad Khanani - 13 August 2026 RSU vest
- Notification of managers' transaction - Robert Warner - 13 August 2026 RSU vest