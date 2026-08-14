Vivos Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update

Quarter highlighted by steadily increasing patient demand for Vivos’ differentiated array of

highly effective OSA treatments

Management to Host Conference Call today at 5:00 pm ET

LITTLETON, Colo., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos” or the “Company’’) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a leading medical device and healthcare services company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) and other sleep related breathing disorders, today reported financial results and operating highlights for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Kirk Huntsman, Vivos’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The second quarter of 2026 represented a watershed moment in the history of Vivos as we continued to lay the foundation for potential significant revenue enhancement and growth for the remainder of 2026 and beyond. In that regard, we expanded our physical facilities and production capacity, increased our total provider count, initiated our AI-enabled software conversion at SCN, and established new lines of referrals and service initiatives.”

Mr. Huntsman continued, “Here in the third quarter, the concrete actions taken during Q2 are already yielding significant gains in terms of both patient volume and revenue growth. For example, since the beginning of the second quarter we have seen weekly physician referral volumes into our Nevada SAMC treatment centers rise significantly compared to the first quarter, while patient referrals generated by our insomnia / EEG program, EEG testing, and overall program revenue generated all increased significantly compared to the first quarter. Significant patient and revenue gains have also begun to emerge from our pediatric program across multiple markets as well. Finally, we have continued to make significant strides towards finalization of our pending partnerships and affiliations with large multi-center cardiology groups in key Florida and Arizona markets.”

Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Summary

Revenue increased 35% and 51% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 over the same periods in 2025.



Revenue was $5.2 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $10.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $3.8 million and $6.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in total revenue in the second quarter of 2026 was driven by service revenue, which was primarily attributable to sleep testing and resulting treatment services in our Nevada operations;

Gross profit was $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $6.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $2.1 million and $3.6 million for the comparable periods in 2025, the increases due to stronger revenue and a smaller increase in cost of sales;

Gross margin increased to 57% in the second quarter of 2026 from 55% in the second quarter of 2025, due to the increase in revenue. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, gross margin was 58% compared to 53% in the same period in 2025, due to increases in revenue and reduced increases in cost of sales;

Operating expenses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 were $7.8 million, a 12% increase compared to $7.0 million in the same period a year ago, reflecting increased salaries and wages from the SCN acquisition and opening Vivos treatment centers. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, operating expenses were $17.5 million versus $12.4 million in the same period in 2025.

The second quarter 2025 operating loss was $4.9 million, flat compared to $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 and increased to $11.4 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026 from $8.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

At June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $1.8 million and stockholders’ equity was a deficit of $3.8 million, compared to cash and equivalents of $2.0 million and stockholders’ equity deficit of $1.5 million respectively, as of December 31, 2025.

Investor Call and 10-Q Filing

Vivos encourages investors and other interested parties to join its conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. Management will discuss further details on topics including Vivos’ strategic initiatives and their anticipated effect on near-term revenue growth and cash burn.

To access Vivos’ investor conference call, please dial (800) 717-1738, or for international callers, (646) 307-1865. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 1174558. The replay will be available until Friday, August 28, 2026.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Vivos’ website at https://vivos.com/investors/. An online archive of the webcast will be available at Vivos’ website for 30 days following the call.

In addition, further information on Vivos’ financial results is included on the attached unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations, and additional comments around Vivos’ financial performance are provided in the Vivos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The full 10-Q report will be available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of Vivos’ website at https://vivos.com/investors/ .

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VVOS) is a medical technology and healthcare services company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. Vivos’ devices have been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adult patients diagnosed with all severity levels of OSA and moderate-to-severe OSA in children ages 6 to 17. Vivos’ groundbreaking Complete Airway Repositioning and Expansion (CARE) devices are the only FDA 510(k) cleared technology for treating severe OSA in adults and the flagship DNA appliance is the first to receive clearance for treating moderate to severe OSA in children.

OSA and insomnia affect over 1 Billion adults aged 30-69 years old worldwide, yet 80% or more remain undiagnosed and unaware of their condition. These chronic disorders are not just a sleep issue—they are closely linked to many serious chronic health conditions. While the medical community has made strides in treating sleep disorders, breathing and sleep health remain areas that are still not fully understood. As a result, legacy OSA treatments like CPAP are often mechanistic and fail to address the root causes. Vivos CARE oral medical devices target the underlying physiology and anatomical deficiencies that are often associated with OSA.

Through innovative technology, education, and acquisitions of, or commercial collaborations with, sleep healthcare providers, Vivos is empowering healthcare providers to address the complex needs of OSA patients more thoroughly.

Vivos calls the use of its appliances and protocols to treat OSA The Vivos Method, which offers a proprietary, clinically effective solution that is nonsurgical, noninvasive, and nonpharmaceutical, providing hope to allow patients to Breathe New Life.

For more information, visit www.vivos.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release, the conference call referred to herein, and statements of the Company’s management made in connection therewith contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “projects,” “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates”, “goal” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements involve significant known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos' control. Actual results (including the actual benefits of the Company’s new model described herein and actual revenue and cash flow results) may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that Vivos may be unable to implement revenue, sales and marketing strategies and other strategies that increase revenues, (ii) the risk that some patients may not achieve the desired results from using Vivos products, (iii) risks associated with regulatory scrutiny of and adverse publicity in the sleep apnea treatment sector; (iv) the risk that Vivos may be unable to secure additional financings on reasonable terms when needed, if at all, or maintain its Nasdaq listing due to, among other things, a deficiency in its stockholders’ equity; (v) market and other conditions, and (vi) other risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the SEC. Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Vivos Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Hauser, Executive Assistant to the CEO

jhauser@vivoslife.com

720-927-3125





VIVOS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue Product revenue $ 1,355 $ 1,885 $ 2,795 $ 3,698 Service revenue 3,798 1,935 7,499 3,137 Total revenue 5,153 3,820 10,294 6,835 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 2,200 1,710 4,282 3,219 Gross profit 2,953 2,110 6,012 3,616 Operating expenses General and administrative 7,113 6,409 16,083 11,298 Sales and marketing 155 260 404 615 Depreciation and amortization 510 306 965 483 Total operating expenses 7,778 6,975 17,452 12,396 Operating loss (4,825 ) (4,865 ) (11,440 ) (8,780 ) Non-operating income (expense) Other expense (1,050 ) (163 ) (2,218 ) (170 ) Other income 352 15 384 73 Loss before income taxes (5,523 ) (5,013 ) (13,274 ) (8,877 ) Net loss $ (5,523 ) $ (5,013 ) $ (13,274 ) $ (8,877 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (42 ) - (111 ) - Net loss attributable to stockholders $ (5,481 ) $ (5,013 ) $ (13,163 ) $ (8,877 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.81 ) $ (1.00 ) Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding (basic and diluted) 17,681,945 9,087,202 16,166,450 8,842,604

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.





VIVOS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,774 $ 2,029 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,179 and $882, respectively 1,438 1,581 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,001 774 Total current assets 4,213 4,384 Long-term assets Goodwill 8,572 8,572 Property and equipment, net 3,640 3,757 Operating lease right-of-use asset 3,809 4,166 Intangible assets, net 3,638 4,045 Deposits and other 272 228 Total assets $ 24,144 $ 25,152 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY/(DEFICIT) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,946 $ 1,679 Accrued expenses 7,042 5,988 Contract liabilities 583 479 Current portion of operating lease liability 790 672 Current portion of financing lease liability 56 55 Current portion of debt 7,772 8,353 Other current liabilities 1,200 850 Total current liabilities 20,389 18,076 Long-term liabilities Employee retention credit liability 2,904 2,904 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 3,438 3,840 Financing lease liability, net of current portion 83 113 Debt, net of current portion 366 469 Other liabilities 950 1,300 Total liabilities 28,130 26,702 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders’ equity/(deficit) Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value per share. Authorized 50,000,000 shares; 3,608,495 shares issued and outstanding $ - $ - Preferred Stock – additional paid in capital 1,105 - Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share. Authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 14,531,617 shares as of June 30, 2026 and 9,286,609 shares as December 31, 2025 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 133,599 123,866 Accumulated deficit (138,520 ) (125,357 ) Total stockholders’ equity/(deficit) (3,815 ) (1,490 ) Non-controlling interest (171 ) (60 ) Total equity/(deficit) (3,986 ) (1,550 ) Total liabilities and equity/(deficit) $ 24,144 $ 25,152

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.